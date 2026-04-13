How Austin Rapp's Return Impacts Wisconsin's Roster, Depth Chart for 2026-27

Another big domino fell in Wisconsin basketball's offseason Sunday evening, as rising junior forward Austin Rapp officially announced his return to Madison for the 2026-27 season.

This was something of a foregone conclusion, as after the Badgers' season abruptly ended with an upset loss to High Point in the NCAA Tournament, Rapp openly expressed his desire to return to Wisconsin.

Still, now that things are official, this is a huge retention for the Badgers. Rapp improved significantly over the course of the season, and big growth will continue to be expected of him in his second year in Madison.

Let's examine the immediate implications of Rapp's return to Wisconsin:

2026-27 Starting Five

With Rapp officially in the picture for next season, this is how I'd imagine the Badgers' starting five at the moment:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Owen Foxwell (Incoming Transfer) (Incoming Transfer) Austin Rapp Nolan Winter

The Badgers flipped Foxwell from LSU, and the 22-year old seasoned Australian pro will likely man the starting point guard role given his experience and excellent facilitation ability.

Meanwhile, center Nolan Winter is all but confirmed to return to Wisconsin as well. That technically gives the Badgers one returning starter, although Rapp started 12 total games between the beginning of the season and filling in for the injured Winter in March.

Right out of the gate, this would be an experienced starting five. Between Winter in his senior season, Rapp as a junior and Foxwell with his six seasons in the NBL, that's a lot of basketball played between those three.

By retaining Rapp and Winter, the Badgers also ensure another season of good size and shooting from their frontcourt.

2026-27 Roster

Here's how Wisconsin's 2026-27 roster currently stands with Rapp locked in for another year:

Guards (6) Forwards (3) Jack Janicki (JR) Nolan Winter (SR) Hayden Jones (SO) Austin Rapp (JR) Zach Kinziger (SO) Will Garlock (SO) Owen Foxwell (FR) Jackson Ball (FR) LaTrevion Fenderson (FR)

With nine players currently in the fold for next season, Wisconsin has six spots to fill at the moment. Although it appears to have its starting frontcourt locked up, help is still needed everywhere. The Badgers rolled with five forwards on the roster last season (six if you count Jack Robison, who was really more of a wing at 6-foot-6).

Given the state of the roster and the depth chart, it's clear what the Badgers' top remaining priorities are: target and land at least two backcourt players who can compete for, if not immediately earn, a starting job.

With a presumed two spots in the starting five left to fill, Wisconsin has a few options. But the best-case scenario? Reel in two starter-level backcourt players to fill those spots. Not only would that fill out the starting lineup, it would greatly improve the Badgers' bench and depth.

If Wisconsin can convince Hayden Jones and Zach Kinziger to return to Madison for next season, both should take big leaps. Both guards already flashed a bit of their respective games in reserve roles as freshman. Could one or both of them develop into starter-caliber players next season? Absolutely. But if that happens and the Badgers bring in two starters via the portal, Wisconsin's backcourt is suddenly deep and robust.

At the moment, I'd expect Wisconsin to target at least two forwards and at least three backcourt players. Newly available class of 2026 in-state star Zavier Zens could also impact how the Badgers build the rest of their roster if they believe they have a shot to land the Dairy State's Mr. Basketball.