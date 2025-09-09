Wisconsin vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
No. 19 Alabama isn't quite the powerhouse it used to be but is expected to blow by Wisconsin in a Week 3 matchup at Saban Field on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide are 1-1 after recovering from their unexpected Week 1 loss to Florida State while the Badgers are 2-0 after securing a pair of convicncing wins.
Are you looking to find betting value in this matchup ahead of the weekend? Here's our full preview of the contest.
Wisconsin vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +20.5 (-108)
- Alabama: -20.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: +850
- Alabama: -1450
Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wisconsin Record: 2-0
- Alabama Record: 1-0
Wisconsin vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Trech Kekahuna: This redshirt sophomore wideout is well on his way to putting together a breakout season. Several key playmakers have departed and Wisconsin is making a concerted effort to make use of Kekahuna's versatility. He hasn't reached the end zone through the air yet this season, but took an end around 61-yards for a touchdown in Week 2. Wisconsin will have to get creative with him to stay in the hunt against Alabama.
Alabama
Ryan Williams: Williams thrived as a true freshman. He brought in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He was underwhelming in Week 1 with just five catches for 30 yards and didn't play in Week 2 because of a concussion. He's trending toward getting back on the field against the Badgers and will look to put on his first strong performance of the year.
Wisconsin vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers expect Alabama to run away with this contest despite having been upset by 14 in Week 1 as a 13.5-point favorite. The Crimson Tide rebounded with a resounding Week 2 win and will benefit from home-field advantage, but Wisconsin is far more capable than the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The Badgers have revamped their defense since last season and the defensive line was a major point of emphasis. Opposing teams have totaled a measly 67 rushing yards against Wisconsin so far this year. The visitors can definitely keep this game close if they continue to dominate in the trenches with physicality.
None of Alabama's running backs have been particularly effective this against a quality opponent, so the home team could be forced to rely on its passing attack heavily. The Crimson Tide are far from full strength when Williams isn't at 100 percent. The Badgers limited opposing teams to 20.5 points per game on the road last season and are more formidable this time around.
The Badgers might not win, but bettors should definitely expect them to be competitive enough to stay within three scores of the Crimson Tide.
PICK: Wisconsin +20.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.