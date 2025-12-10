How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball at Nebraska Cornhuskers

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is ready to take another crack at winning on the road.



After generating momentum at home with a Big Ten win and a victory over in-state rival Marquette, Wisconsin will play in one of the toughest venues in the conference against one of the hottest teams in the country in No.23 Nebraska tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.



The Badgers (7-2) are 1-2 away from the Kohl Center this season and technically have yet to play a true road game, as playing No.9 BYU in Salt Lake City was deemed a neutral site. Regardless, the Badgers went 6-4 in league road games last season and have some momentum, thanks largely to junior guard John Blackwell.



The Big Ten Player of the Week, Blackwell ranks third in the Big Ten Conference in scoring (21.0 ppg) and has scored 86 points over the last three games.

Nebraska (9-0) has won a nation's best 13 consecutive games and won an in-state rivalry game of its own Sunday with a 71-50 win over Creighton. Senior forward Rienk Mast comes into Big Ten play averaging 18.1 points per game on 55 percent shooting, including 45 percent from 3-point range, along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.



Tonight's game features two of the top 3-point teams in the Big Ten. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in three-pointers per game at 11.3, while the Huskers are second with 11.1 3-pointers per game. Both programs rank in the top 20 nationally in that area.



Wisconsin has faced Nebraska 41 times in a series that dates back to 1904. The Badgers lead the all-time series, 23-17, including a 17-7 since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Huskers?

Date: Wednesday, Dec.10

Start time: 8:05 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering and Shon Morris)

You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Huskers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 or online on The Varsity Network.

Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin first-team all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to Bet MGM as of Dec.10

Odds: Huskers by 1.5

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+110), Nebraska (-135)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 5-4

Wisconsin's record as the underdog: 0-1

Wisconsin's record after a win: 2-4

The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 23-17

All-time, postseason: 1-1

All-time, regular season in Lincoln: Nebraska leads 10-9

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Jan. 26, 2025, Kohl Center, Badgers won, 83-55



Badgers schedule 2025

All times Central

Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64

Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72

Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55

Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69

Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), L 70-98

Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego), W 104-83

Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), L 63-74

Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76

Dec.9: at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

