How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Purdue Boilermakers

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is about to see how much it has grown since the last time it faced a power-conference team.



Winning its final two nonconference games, the Badgers return to conference play to face the fifth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center tonight.



The Badgers (9-4, 1-1) remained perfect at home with an 80-60 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night, getting 16 points from senior point guard Nick Boyd and 14 points, seven rebounds from junior center Nolan Winter, and 31 points from their reserves.



All nine wins for Wisconsin have come by at least 20 points, eight happening on its home court. However, none of those wins have come against a power-conference team.



Purdue (12-1, 2-0) might have one of the best frontcourts in the country in Trey Kaufman-Renn (13.9 ppg) and center Oscar Cluff (12.8 ppg), not to mention a sound three-point shooter in Fletcher Loyer (32-for-76 3FGs), but the Boilermakers' offense runs because of Braden Smith.



The nation's leader in assists per game (9.6), Smith has become a more complete player this season. In the last five games, Smith is averaging 11.2 points, 10.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game.



Wisconsin and Purdue have split its last 10 meetings dating back to February 2020.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Boilermakers?

Date: Saturday, Jan.3

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: FOX (Jason Benetti and Jim Jackson)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Boilers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 385 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.



What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.3

Odds: Purdue by 5.5

Over/under: 151.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+200), Purdue (-250)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 6-7

Wisconsin's record as the home favorite: 5-3

Wisconsin's ATS record as the underdog: 0-2

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 2-6

The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Purdue leads 114-76

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 4-0

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 52-39

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: Feb. 15, 2025, Madison, Wis., Wisconsin won, 94-84



Badgers schedule

All times Central

Last Five

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76

Dec.9: at No.23 Nebraska, L 60-90

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, W 80-60



Next Five

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m./1 p.m.

Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Jan.17: Rutgers, 1 p.m.

