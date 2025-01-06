All Badgers

Is Rutgers star Dylan Harper playing Monday night vs. Wisconsin?

Dylan Harper is one of the top players for Rutgers, but he has been battling an illness.
The latest Big Ten Injury Report officially lists Dylan Harper of Rutgers as questionable for Monday night.

The Scarlet Knights host Wisconsin in a conference clash. 

Harper, a freshman who is averaging 22.3 points per game, five rebounds and five assists, missed the last game for Rutgers as well. He has an “illness” noted for his reason for being questionable.

The 6-foot-6 Harper is the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, Sr., and former Rutgers standout Ron Harper, Jr. 

More reports from those on-site have confirmed that Harper is warming up ahead of tip. 

If Harper were to miss the game, that would greatly benefit Wisconsin’s chances of picking up a key Big Ten Conference road win.

Wisconsin at Rutgers TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Rutgers in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 6 p.m. CT | Monday, January 6

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, New Jersey

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Rutgers live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Betting Odds: Wisconsin -1.5. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Rutgers 76

