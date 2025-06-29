John Blackwell left out of way-too-early 2026 NBA mock draft projections
With the 2025 NBA Draft in the books, analysts are already looking ahead to what 2026 could bring with way-too-early projections for next year.
The draft community appears to be overlooking one of the Wisconsin Badgers' ascending talents.
Outlets like ESPN and The Athletic put out 2026 mock drafts and big boards, and they didn't include John Blackwell.
Blackwell explored his draft options this cycle but withdrew his name on deadline day to return for another season with the Badgers.
He is Wisconsin's highest-scoring returning player this season and has goals to jump to the pros after a strong junior season.
A different Badgers player does appear in ESPN's Top 60 players for next year's draft, with center Nolan Winter coming in at No. 53.
He led Wisconsin with 5.8 rebounds per game last year to go with 9.4 points per game.
If he takes another step forward in his third year, Winter could get some strong NBA consideration too and give the Badgers two players positioned to hear their names called on draft weekend.
Wisconsin will need Winter and Blackwell to play bigger roles this upcoming season, and scouts will be watching to see how they do.