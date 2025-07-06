John Tonje misses first NBA Summer League game with Utah Jazz due to injury
John Tonje is still waiting for his NBA Summer League debut with the Utah Jazz.
The Wisconsin Badgers rookie sat out his team's first game on Saturday night due to a right ankle sprain.
It's unclear when he suffered the injury or how long it will sideline him for, but the team ruled him out for the game early in the afternoon.
His college teammate, forward Steven Crowl, was healthy and dressed for the game, but he did not make his on-court debut.
Crowl did not appear in the contest and was listed as DNP - Coach's Decision in the box score.
The Jazz still won without them in a 93-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
It signals how playing time will be hard to come by for the Wisconsin alumni in Utah, after the Jazz made two first-round picks and an additional second before drafting Tonje and adding Crowl on an Exhibit 10 contract.
The team's Summer League starting lineup features four first-round picks from the last three drafts along with last year's breakout second-round pick Kyle Filipowski from Duke.
If Tonje can get healthy quickly, he could still earn some minutes off of the bench, but Crowl appears to face an uphill battle to make his presence felt on the court.