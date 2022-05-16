Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball adds 2022 walk-on Ross Candelino

The Badgers fill a vacated walk-on spot for next season with a 6-foot-5 wing out of Florida.

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team still has multiple open spots on next year's roster after a busy off-season.

While Greg Gard and the staff have worked hard to fill some of the vacancies by adding guards Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit from the transfer portal, the team still has room for additional players for the 2022 season.

On Sunday evening, the Badgers took another step towards rounding out the roster with a walk-on commitment from Ross Candelino of Ponte Vedra, Florida.

The 6-foot-5 wing took to Twitter to share his announcement.

Candelino is the second walk-on commitment for the Badgers in the 2022 class, joining in-state standout Luke Haertle

This past year, Candelino helped lead Ponte Vedra High School to its first ever state championship appearance, and according to MaxPreps, he averaged 14.2 points, 2.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game as a senior.

Candelino surpassed 1,000 points during his high school career, and the lefty shooter should provide some position versatility at either shooting guard or small forward at the next level.

He had a scholarship offer from American University of the Patriot League. 

Candelino's senior highlights are not yet available, but you can see his junior film from his time at Bishop Kenny High School here.

With another walk-on spot now filled, Greg Gard and the coaching staff will likely resume searching for additional players to add via scholarship for next season. The Badgers have been active in the transfer portal so far this off-season, and there are still many players available at this time. 

