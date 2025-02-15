Social media reacts to Kamai McGee ejection vs. Purdue
Wisconsin player tossed on controversial call
Kamari McGee was just looking to fight through a tough screen when he found out his day against Purdue was over.
The key Wisconsin role player off the bench was hit with a Flagrant Two and tossed from the Big Ten Conference showdown with the Boilermakers in the prime game on CBS Saturday.
McGee was completely shocked by the ruling, as there appeared to be no ill-will made towards hitting the Boilermaker player below the belt. Due to the height difference in the two, McGee was really just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Social media was up in arms over the move, which was discussed at halftime between the CBS studio crew.
