Top 2027 Badgers recruiting target schedules an unofficial visit for one of Wisconsin's biggest games
MADISON, Wis. - Head coach Greg Gard and his staff have successfully recruited three of Wisconsin's best high school basketball prospects in the last two recruiting cycles. They are in good position to keep that streak going for the class of 2027.
Donovan Davis, a 6-7, 200-pound power forward, is arguably Wisconsin's No.1 recruiting target in the class, and he will take another unofficial visit to the program when the Badgers host No.1 Purdue on Saturday, January 3rd, according to 247sports.
The site reports Davis will take addition unofficial visits to Nebraska (December 7), Iowa State (January 2 and February 14), and Marquette (February 7). He holds other scholarship offers from California and Iowa.
Wisconsin was the first school to offer Davis this past June after its advanced camps. Davis previously visited Wisconsin last November for the Wisconsin victory over No.9 Arizona and again this past fall during preseason workouts.
Rated a four-star prospect by the 247sports composite, Davis averaged 22.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game as a sophomore at Freedom High School near Green Bay, shooting 65.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. He led the school to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1990 and was named a WBCA Division 3 all-state player.
In the offseason, Davis plays AAU basketball for Team Herro, the same program that produced 2025 Wisconsin in-state signees Will Garlock and Zach Kinziger. Over five tournaments on Nike's elite EYBL circuit, Davis averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
"I'm an inside and out player," Davis told 247sports Michael McCallister in July. "I can post up and work through the post and make plays through there. But also go out to the perimeter and make some plays as well. I think I'm also a really good defender as well and will do any role that will help the team win. I think my strengths are moves around the rim. Something I want to improve is my shooting but I'm looking to improve everything to become a better player."
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Davis is ranked No. 45 in the 2017 class. He's ranked No.2 in the state behind Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (Gonzaga commit) at No. 41 and ahead of Wauwatosa East guard Jalen Brown at No.68 and Slinger forward Jack Kohnen at No. 89. Davis, Johnson, and Kohnen all play on Team Herro and have all been offered by Wisconsin.