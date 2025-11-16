New Zealand guard Jackson Ball can shoot, create, and stretch the floor for the Wisconsin Badgers
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin's brand of basketball is officially making waves on an international scale.
The Badgers announced the commitment of an international prospect for the third straight season, as New Zealand native Jackson Ball.
A 6-4 guard from the city of Napier located on the North Island of New Zealand, Ball joins a Wisconsin roster that includes his New Zealand guard teammate Hayden Jones, Lithuania forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, and Italian forward Riccardo Greppi as international players who have signed with UW over the past two years. The Badgers also have Australian native Austin Rapp, who transferred into the program this past spring.
International recruiting is nothing new under head coach Greg Gard, as the Badgers have successfully recruited international players Markus Ilver (Estonia) and Andy Van Vliet (Belgium) in the past, but the explosion of name, image, and likeness benefits has started making the college game more global.
Badgers on SI takes a closer look at Ball and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Ball won two awards from New Zealand Basketball this past season: Youth Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. After averaging 3.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, and 1.0 apg in just over 11 minutes per game in 2024, Ball played in 34 minutes for Hawke's Bay, averaging 19.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.9 apg and 2.3 three-pointers per game as a 16-year-old shooter. In last year's season opener, Ball had 40 points (15-for-19 FG, 5-for-7 3FG, 5-for-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes.
Ball has represented New Zealand in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship, the FIBA 2024 U17 Basketball World Cup in 2024, and the FIBA 2025 U-19 World Cup team. The U-19 team finished in fourth place this past July in Switzerland, with Ball averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists per game on 31.4 percent shooting.
What did he commit?
Ball committed to the Badgers in March 2025.
What are his strengths?
There is no question that Ball is a shooter with a versatile skillset that allows him to score from multiple levels of the defense. Having good size at 6-4, he's shown the willingness and ability to shoot effectively and efficiently from anywhere between the low block to the perimeter. Whether he's squared to the basket or spotting up off the dribble, Ball's form remains constant with a compact motion and quick release. His vision and feel for ability to read the defense allows him to be active in pick-and-roll situations, giving him the opportunity to create shots for himself and others.
The combination of size, strength, and shooting ability make him a fit with the Badgers' up-tempo offense.
What are his weaknesses?
Ball won't turn 18 until March 10, so he still has room to grow. That will be important for when Ball arrives on campus and needs to compete against division-1 level competition.
What's the impact of his signing?
The impact of Kirk Penney on Wisconsin's coaching staff extended beyond remaking the Badgers' offense. A basketball legend of sorts in his native New Zealand, Penney joined assistant coach Lance Randall in heading up UW's international recruiting efforts and developed a strong international footprint. Bottom line, the Badgers are willing to go anywhere in the world to find players who can space the floor, drive, and shoot.
The combination of Jones and Ball have been a successful duo for New Zealand basketball, so having that combination at Wisconsin should bring a level of excitement that they can recreate that in the Big Ten. Showing his ability to create his own offense and for his teammates, space the floor, and keep pace with an up-tempo style, Ball has high upside in the Badgers’ offense.