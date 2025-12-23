Which Wisconsin Badgers players need to step up with John Blackwell out against CMU?

MADISON, Wis -- The Wisconsin Badgers will be down one of their top producers and leaders against Central Michigan on Monday night.

Junior guard John Blackwell was listed on the official availability report as questionable, and he'll wind up being inactive for the Badgers' penultimate non-conference game.

John Blackwell is NOT in uniform for #Badgers pregame warmups.



Looks to be out.



Braeden Carrington is in uniform. — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) December 23, 2025

Who will have to step up in the wake of John Blackwell's absence?

Blackwell's 19.1 points and 1.6 steals per game likely won't be replicated by any individual player. However, the Badgers can make up for Blackwell's absence with a quality cumulative effort.

Surprisingly, true freshman Hayden Jones stepped in for Blackwell as a starter, marking the true freshman's first career start.

Thats TWO true freshman in the first unit. Jones has drawn praise in B2B games for his effort and defense.



Was the only non-starter to see minutes in OT against Villanova. #Badgers https://t.co/LEE4fLclrs — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) December 23, 2025

Jones has received praise for his effort and defensive acumen in Wisconsin's last two games, and he was part of a six-player group that Gard said set the standard for what the Badgers needed to do defensively following the Villanova game.

Jack Janicki was considered the likeliest replacement for Blackwell in the first unit. The redshirt freshman is averaging 17.3 minutes per game this season. He was a high-motor impact player in 2024-25, but he's failed to have a similar effect this season while also shooting just 32.4 percent from the field.

Braeden Carrington will return from a one-game absence due to an unspecified injury, despite also being listed as questionable leading up to Monday's game. He's been a quality defender and a streaky scorer on the offensive end. In his 13.9 minutes per game, Carrington is averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

#Badgers have listed reserve senior guard Braeden Carrington out tonight for their game against Villanova.



It’s the first time this season Wisconsin has listed someone on the injury report. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 19, 2025

While that trio could see the biggest boost in playing time, senior Andrew Rohde could be the biggest benefactor from a usage standpoint.

Rohde has filled in as a connective piece in an already offensively proficient starting lineup. He has proved valuable by playing strong defense and facilitating on the offensive end.

He could be tasked with a larger scoring role, stepping into a tertiary offensive option behind Nick Boyd and Nolan Winter.

