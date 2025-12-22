Star guard added to Wisconsin Badgers injury report ahead of game against CMU

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers injury report is the longest it's been this season. That could mean the team's backcourt will be severely thin when they welcome Central Michigan to the Kohl Center on Monday night.

Star guard John Blackwell and reserve wing Braeden Carrington are both listed as questionable for the contest.

Blackwell has not missed a game since the 2024 Big Ten Tournament, and it's unclear what is ailing the junior guard. He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Carrington is at risk of missing a second straight game with an undisclosed injury. He missed Friday's overtime loss to Villanova, after which, Greg Gard didn't offer a status update.

Blackwell's 19.1 points per game trails only Nick Boyd. His impact extends beyond the offensive end, though

Blackwell has often been tasked with guarding the opponent's top player, even when at a height disadvantage -- like when he matched up with Northwestern's Nick Martinelli. He's been critical to Wisconsin's successes, and has stepped into a leadership role now that he's an upperclassmen.

Carrington also holds an important role. He's arguably been Wisconsin's most reliable bench option. Although his 13.9 minutes per game is less than fellow reserve Jack Janicki or former starter Austin Rapp's, Janicki's limited offensive repertoire and Rapp's have made Carrington's contributions even more neccessary.

He's averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 34.4 percent from three-point range.

Against Villanova, Gard turned to true freshman Hayden Jones to fill Carrington's vacated minutes. Jones played eight minutes in the overtime loss, but he drew some praise from Gard for his effort and intensity on the defensive end.

If one or both of Blackwell and Carrington are sidelined Monday, Jones would likely see a significant bump in playing time -- something that may already have been in the works after Jones' defensive effort caught the attention of Gard against Villanova. Gard included Jones in a group of six players who set the standard for Wisconsin during the contest.

"The second half showed who we can be, who we need to be. It's what we've been asking for in terms of that effort and commitment on the defensive end." Gard said postgame. "Five or six guys showed me who I need to have on the floor."

Jones was the only player to leave the bench during the overtime period against Villanova.

In addition to Jones, Janicki could see an increase in playing time if the Badgers are shorthanded, and he'd be the likeliest candidate to replace Blackwell in the starting lineup

But beyond that, Wisconsin's backcourt is bare. True freshman Zach Kinziger intends to redshirt this season, though he could be called upon if the Badgers require his services.

