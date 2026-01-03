Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd trying to find the right balance as Big Ten play resumes

MADISON, Wis. - Nick Boyd is very cognizant of the microscope he puts himself under every time he steps on the court.

As a starting point guard at the Division-1 level, Boyd knows his play and decisions dictate results, a cause and effect that has been ingrained in him over 132 collegiate games and with three different programs.

"Everywhere I've been since a kid, coaches demand the most out of the point guard," Boyd said. "That's kind of the standard I've been held to."

That's why Boyd hasn't batted an eye when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has expressed his displeasure with a verbal cue or a quick hook to the bench.

Wisconsin is better on defense than the last time it played a Big Ten opponent. How much the #Badgers have improved will be found out tonight against the most efficient offense in the country and No.5 Purdue https://t.co/dfJkpqDtiu — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 3, 2026

Since arriving at the University of Wisconsin in the summer for his final collegiate season, Boyd has learned the demands Gard and his staff place on him to demonstrate good habits and be proficient at the little things that impact winning.

It's a similar message that Boyd received from Dusty May when leading Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023 and from San Diego State's Brian Dutcher last year.

"Going from school to school, everybody stresses different things," Boyd said. "It's different everywhere. You've got to adapt to it, whatever the coach wants. As I get older and older and keep growing my game, I expect and demand things from myself. You've just got to find that balance."

That's the challenge for Boyd and Wisconsin (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), which reopens conference play tonight against No.5 Purdue (12-1, 2-0) in a growing state of urgency. The Badgers played 13 games in 2025 without a signature victory to their resume, getting blown out by ranked teams and looking disjointed against other power-conference competition.

It makes the challenge against the Boilermakers tremendous, which has been led by All-American point guard Braden Smith the last two seasons. Smith leads the country in assists per game (9.5) and is 10 assists away from setting the Big Ten assists record, but the senior is more than a one-trick guard. Over the last five games, Smith is averaging 11.2 points, 10.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game.

So far, Boyd has produced like the coaching staff thought he would. He ranks fifth in the conference, averaging 19.2 points per game, while his 6.8 field goals per game rank third in the league. He is the only Badger this season to score in double-figures in every single game.

There have been moments of brilliance. He is the only player in the NCAA in the last 15 years to post a game with 35+ points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 0 turnovers, doing so in UW's victory against Providence in the Rady Children's Invitational.

To this point, however, that's Wisconsin's only victory away from home and one of only two victories against the top 175 of the NCAA NET rankings.

Just gonna watch Nick Boyd highlights on repeat all morning pic.twitter.com/hh4RmXBycw — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 28, 2025

"It's a new challenge each and every game and obviously a new challenge each and every team, being on three teams the last three years," Boyd said. "Trying to find that balance, you have to keep growing into that and stay confident through it all."

Gard has learned over the years to loosen the reins when he has elite shotmakers at his disposal and not to micromanage shot selections and decisions. It started four years ago when Johnny Davis developed into the Big Ten Player of the Year and continued last season as John Tonje carried the offense on his way to second-team All-American honors.

He said coaching both of those players helps him with Boyd, who gets a longer leash to create than other players, but not free rein.

"You have to find that balance, and the balance might be different every game based on the experience that happens," Gard said. "If it's a silly mistake or a continuously silly mistake, then obviously we need to reset and sit down. Nick is a competitor. He's as fiery as anybody we have on the team. I think that helps him at times to reset and refocus."

Gard pulled the rip cord early in the second half against Milwaukee, when Boyd left his feet and made a bad pass. It resulted in a turnover in a seven-point game, earning him a seat on the bench. When he returned two minutes later, Boyd scored 12 points in six minutes to blow the game open.

Gard called him dynamite, while Milwaukee coach Bart Lundy said the Panthers' short prep was based on trying to build a defensive wall in front of him.

“If (Wisconsin) was a different team with a different guard, we would have trapped and scrambled their eggs a little bit,” Lundy said. “That’s how much respect I have for his speed. We’re pretty good at coming back from deficits, and we can trap you and turn you over and make you play faster than you want. I thought there’s no way we can get him in a trap and be effective … For them, when they get a lead, it’s going to be difficult for other teams to come back because speeding him up is probably a bad idea.”

While Boyd sometimes teeters on the line between amazing and maddening, it's evident that his priorities are in line. While he said he needs to keep an aggressive mindset, he first listed finding his teammates.

His ability to do that consistently, and have his wow moments outweigh the bad, will determine whether he leaves a third program to an NCAA Tournament.

"It's been fun," Boyd said, "and it's been challenging to find that balance, doing what coach wants me to do every single night and just trying to get what he wants done. That's the priority."

More Wisconsin Badgers News: