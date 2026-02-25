Wisconsin Badgers keep rising in national bracketology projections

MADISON, Wis. — You can throw a master lock around the University of Wisconsin.



Winners of 10 of the last 13 games, which includes three top-10 victories, the Badgers are poised to make the NCAA Tournament for the 26th time in the last 28 tournament years, something only five schools will be able to boast.



The recent surge of success has Wisconsin sitting well in every category used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to select and seed the field.



Facing the nation’s 29th-toughest schedule, the Badgers have posted the 27th-ranked strength of record and are ranked 28th in the NCAA's Wins Above Bubble (WAB). UW is 11-8 in Quad 1 and 2 games, including three Quad 1A wins in the NCAA NET ranking, a tool used to seed the 68-team field. UW also ranks No.29 in KenPom, ESPN's BPI, and KPI.



Even should UW lose its final five scheduled games, the Badgers have still done enough to chase a fourth Final Four in the past 25 tournaments.



With less than three weeks under the NCAA Tournament, here's a look where the Badgers fall in the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Sports Illustrated

Will Wisconsin face one of the nation's hottest mid-majors for the second time in three years? That's what SI thinks with a first-round matchup in the East Region between the No.6 Badgers and the No.11 seed - and undefeated - Miami (OH) RedHawks.



The RedHawks' seed has been a hot topic. Although sitting at 28-0, Miami is No.83 in KenPom, hasn't played a Quad-1 game this season, and is 1-0 in Quad-2 games.



Getting past Miami would set up a second-round matchup between either No.3 Florida and No.14 Austin Peay. The Badgers haven't played the Gators since the ill-fated 2018 Sweet 16 matchup against New York. UW hasn't been in the Sweet 16 since.



No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Austin Peay

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Wright State

CBS Sports

CBS also seed Wisconsin as a six-seed in the East, but the Badgers will play the first-four winner of California and Missouri. Should the Badgers advance, Wisconsin would get the winner of Michigan State and East Tennessee State. UW beat No.10 Michigan State, 92-71, at the Kohl Center on February 13.

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. California/Missouri

3. Michigan State vs. 14. East Tennessee State

7. Villanova vs. 10. St. Mary's

2. Houston vs. 15. Navy

NCAA

Andy Katz agrees with CBS that the Badgers will be a six seed and facing a play-in game winner, although he has Wisconsin in the Midwest Region facing the winner of New Mexico and TCU. That would mean the Badgers could potentially play a regional in Chicago and get revenge from the Horned Frogs' 74-63 win in San Diego back in November.



While they prioritize keeping teams on their true seed line over avoiding rematches, the committee will try to avoid pairings that played previously in the same season, particularly in early rounds.



No.3 Florida vs. No.14 East Tennessee State

No.6 Wisconsin vs. No.11 TCU/New Mexico

No.7 St. Louis vs. No.10 Indiana

No.2 Iowa State vs. No.15 Wright State

ESPN

Wisconsin is a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region and would face 10-seed Texas in Oklahoma City. Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 2-seed Houston and 15-seed Portland State. UW is the only team in the pod which hasn't seen a recent seed drop in its bracket.



If Wisconsin gets to the Sweet 16 in St. Louis, third-seed Nebraska, sixth-seed Saint Louis, 11th-seed Miami (OH), or the Midshipmen could be waiting for them.



No.6 Saint Louis vs. No.11 Miami (OH)

No.3 Nebraska vs. No.14 Navy

No.7 Wisconsin vs. No.10 Texas

No.2 Houston vs. No.15 Portland State

Fox Sports

Wisconsin sits as a seven seed in the Midwest with an opening date with Clemson. Getting past the Tigers would have Iowa State lurking in the second round, a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Tournament game in Milwaukee won by the Cyclones.



No.3 Florida vs. No.14 Austin Peay

No.6 North Carolina vs. No.11 VCU/Santa Clara

No.7 Wisconsin vs. No.10 Clemson

No.2 Iowa State vs. No.15 East Tennessee State

USA Today

Sitting as a seven seed in the Midwest Region, Wisconsin would start in Oklahoma State against nearby SMU. Like ESPN, the Badgers would face a potential second round matchup against either Houston and Portland State with a berth in Chicago on the line.



No.3 Gonzaga vs. No.14 North Dakota State

No.6 Kentucky vs. No.11 UCLA/New Mexico

No.7 Wisconsin vs. No.10 SMU

No.2 Houston vs. No.15 Portland State