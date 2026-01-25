Wisconsin Badgers spoil double-digit lead in 73-71 loss to USC at Kohl Center

Madison, WI -- The Wisconsin Badgers' winning streak has come to an end.



Now 14-6 overall and 6-3 in conference play, the Badgers dropped their second game at the Kohl Center this season, allowing USC to come back from a 12-point deficit in the final 12 minutes.

The Badgers had a chance to win it in the final seconds, with Nick Boyd streaking up the court and missing a tough layup with two seconds to play while the Badgers trailed by two points. After Wisconsin intentionally fouled, USC's Jerry Easter made both free throw attempts, icing the game and sealing the Trojans' victory, 73-69.

USC opened up an early lead on the backs of strong starts by their star guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Alijah Arenas, who combined to score 12 of the team's first 16 points. But past their offensive impact, their lanky 6'7" and 6'6" frames clogged up passing lanes and prevented Wisconsin from getting good looks on kickouts.





The Trojans' lead grew to nine when Arenas picked up his second personal foul and was forced to the bench. From there, the Badgers chipped away at the deficit before going on a run late in the first half.





Wisconsin scored on its final four possessions of the half, with a three-pointer from the corner by Austin Rapp with eight seconds remaining, giving them a 41-39 lead at halftime.



The momentum carried over into the second half, as the Badgers' defense stepped up and held USC scoreless for four and a half minutes, going on a 9-0 run. While the Trojans' drought came to an end, Wisconsin kept its foot on the gas pedal, as Austin Rapp and Braeden Carrington hit three-pointers to push the Badgers' lead to 12 with under 12 minutes to play.

USC wasn't ready to throw in the towel, though, holding Wisconsin scoreless for 3:50 after the Carrington triple, bringing it back to within four points before Nick Boyd made a fastbreak layup.

While the Boyd layup gave Wisconsin some life, Baker-Mazara kept hitting tough shots. Baker-Mazara scored nine of USC's 11 points from 8:14 to 4:54, helping the Trojans temporarily reclaim the lead.

From there, it was back-and-forth, ultimately being a two-point game in favor of the Trojans with a minute to play.

Chad Baker-Mazara and Nick Boyd traded baskets in the final minute, before Wisconsin got a stop with 14 seconds left. However, they weren't able to come away with a game-tying or game-winning basket, as Boyd's reverse layup fell short.



What it means: Wisconsin's surge up the rankings and NCAA Tournament picture has slowed significantly. While USC is a very talented team who's had to work through injuries this season, it's a Quadrant 2 loss for Wisconsin on their home court. It's not a large blemish in the team's resume, but it certainly doesn't help.





Star of the game: Nick Boyd surpassed 1,500 career points in this one, and when shots weren't falling in the first half Sunday, it was Boyd who managed to keep the Badgers within striking distance by consistently getting into the paint. 16 of his 29 points came in the first 20 minutes, and he finished with six rebounds and three assists as well.







Stat of the game: 11 of the Badgers' 17 fouls were committed in the second half. That allowed USC to make 12 of 16 free throws, giving the Trojans a consistent source of offense while Wisconsin's sputtered.







Reason to be concerned: Wisconsin would have faced a double-digit deficit early in the first half and been dead in the water in the final minutes if Nick Boyd hadn't taken over. The Badgers assisted on just five of their 14 first-half field goal attempts, and Boyd accounted for eight of the 14 makes. He also scored Wisconsin's only meaningful points in the final three minutes -- excluding Nolan Winter's two-pointer at the buzzer. Boyd and Blackwell are both capable of single-handedly keeping the offense afloat, but they can't be relied upon to do so for stretches in every game.







Don't overlook: Finishing at the rim was difficult for the Badgers, going 10-for-20 on layups and getting four shots blocked. The physicality level on the interior has been strong lately, but it lacked at times Sunday, especially when USC mounted its comeback.







What's next: Wisconsin's three-game homestand continues Wednesday against Minnesota, marking the second time the Gophers and Badgers faced off. Since the Badgers defeated Minnesota on a game-winning three-pointer by John Blackwell on Jan. 13, the Golden Gophers have dropped three straight games. They lost by 10 at Illinois, lost in overtime at Ohio State and lost by 19 to Nebraska at home.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: