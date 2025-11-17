Wisconsin Badgers vs. SIUE Cougars | How to watch, stream & listen

All Badgers

No.24 Wisconsin Badgers face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at the Kohl Center on Monday, November 17

Wisconsin guard Braeden Carrington (0) scores on Ball State guard Elmore James (1) during the second half of their game Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Ball State 86-55.
No. 24 Wisconsin wraps up its four-game homestand when it hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Monday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (3-0) are averaging 93.0 points per game and winning by an average margin of 29.3 points per game. A win would give Wisconsin its second-straight 4-0 start, its third in the last four, and the 10th 4-0 start in the last 20 years.

Picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference, SIUE opened the season with a 69-point victory against EastWest, tied for third highest in program history, and is coming off a 61-59 road win at Drake on Friday.

Wisconsin and SIUE have met twice on the basketball court. The Badgers won both games, the most recent being an 88-58 victory in 2008 doing the Cougars first season in Division 1.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Cougars?

Date: Monday, Nov.17
Start time: 7 p.m. central
TV channel: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering and Brian Butch)
Streaming: You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. Cougars?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 on online on The Varsity Network.

Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin standout Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to FanDuel as of Nov.16
Odds: Badgers by 25.5
Over/under: 143.5

The info on this week's opponent

Badgers vs Cougars
All-time, regular season: 2-0
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, regular season in Madison: 2-0
Streaks: Wisconsin has won two
Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 18, 2008, Kohl Center, Badgers won, 88-58

Badgers nonconference schedule 2025

All times Central

Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64

Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72

Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55

Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

