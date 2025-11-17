Wisconsin Badgers vs. SIUE Cougars | How to watch, stream & listen
No. 24 Wisconsin wraps up its four-game homestand when it hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Monday night at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers (3-0) are averaging 93.0 points per game and winning by an average margin of 29.3 points per game. A win would give Wisconsin its second-straight 4-0 start, its third in the last four, and the 10th 4-0 start in the last 20 years.
Picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference, SIUE opened the season with a 69-point victory against EastWest, tied for third highest in program history, and is coming off a 61-59 road win at Drake on Friday.
Wisconsin and SIUE have met twice on the basketball court. The Badgers won both games, the most recent being an 88-58 victory in 2008 doing the Cougars first season in Division 1.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Cougars?
Date: Monday, Nov.17
Start time: 7 p.m. central
TV channel: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering and Brian Butch)
Streaming: You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Cougars?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 on online on The Varsity Network.
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin standout Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to FanDuel as of Nov.16
Odds: Badgers by 25.5
Over/under: 143.5
The info on this week's opponent
Badgers vs Cougars
All-time, regular season: 2-0
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, regular season in Madison: 2-0
Streaks: Wisconsin has won two
Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 18, 2008, Kohl Center, Badgers won, 88-58
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.