How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs UCLA Bruins

MADISON, Wis. - Wrapping up its second four-game homestand of the season, the University of Wisconsin will welcome UCLA to Madison for a Big Ten conference game Tuesday night, the Bruins first visit to Madison since 1962.



It's a big game for the Badgers (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten), which is in desperate need for a quality win on their resume. Wisconsin had a chance to add one Saturday but suffered its first home loss of the season, falling 89-73 to No.5 Purdue.



The Badgers trailed by as many as 25 points and went 4-for-25 from three-point range, dropping to 0-3 against ranked opponents and 0-5 in Quad-1 games



"I know what we're capable of," junior Nolan Winter said. "Moving forward, flipping that outcome to the Badgers on top, that's our only focus."



Staying on the West Coast for the first two months of the season, UCLA's first trip to the Midwest was a dud. The Bruins (10-4, 2-1) were held to a season-low 61 points in a 15-point loss at Iowa. Regardless, UCLA has four players averaging double figures in scoring (led by forward Tyler Bilodeau's 18.2 ppg), ranks 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency.



Wisconsin and UCLA split its first two meetings as Big Ten opponents last season.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Bruins?

Date: Tuesday, Jan.6

Start time: 8 p.m. central

Streaming: Peacock (Paul Burmeister and Robbie Hummel)



A subscription to Peacock starts at $7.99 monthly and $79.99 for a year-long membership, which is currently available for the price of 10 individual months.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Bruins?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 85 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.6



Odds: Wisconsin by 3.5

Over/under: 152.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-170), UCLA (+140)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 6-8

Wisconsin's record as the home favorite: 5-3

Wisconsin's ATS record with 2-3 dats off: 2-3

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 3-1

Series info on the opponent

All-time, regular season: UCLA leads 6-3

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 1-0

All-time, in Madison: Series tied 1-1

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: March 14, 2025, Indianapolis, Wisconsin won, 86-70

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Dec.9: at No.23 Nebraska, L 60-90

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, W 80-60

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73



Next Five

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m.

Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Jan.17: Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Jan.22: at Penn State, 6 p.m.

