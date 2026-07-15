Wisconsin Basketball Announces Game with Big East Opponent in 2026

The Wisconsin basketball team continues to finalize its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, including matchups with Colorado St. Auburn, Marquette, and others.

The Badgers were already slated to take on Villanova this season after playing the Wildcats at Fiserv Forum last season, a 76-66 loss to their Big East opponent. The second half of the 'home-and-home' series sends the Badgers to Philadelphia this season, but like last season, the game will take place in a 'neutral' arena, and now we know when.

Wisconsin and Nova will tip off at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the home arena of the Philadelphia 76ers, on Saturday, December 12th, for the 'Philly Hoops Showdown.', A time has not been announced.

Badgers in the City of Brotherly Love

Wisconsin 🆚 Villanova

⏰ - Saturday, Dec. 12

📍 - @XMobileArena pic.twitter.com/tef4rdEsnA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 15, 2026

The Wildcats defeated Wisconsin last season en route to an impressive resurgent season under Kevin Willard in his first season as the head coach of Villanova. He led Villanova to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Jay Wright retired from coaching following the 2021-22 season.

This matchup should be a nice test for the Wisconsin basketball team leading up to Big Ten Conference play. Like last season, Gard and his staff are going out of their way to schedule some stiff competition that will likely be headed to the NCAA Tournament in 2027 in hopes of making the big dance themselves as a battle-tested team.