Wisconsin basketball labeled as 'NCAA Tournament Team' ahead of 2025-26 season
Even after losing John Tonje, Steve Crowl, and Max Klesmit, among others from last year's team, Wisconsin basketball is set to have another solid team in 2025-26. The Badgers get John Blackwell back, who could compete for the Big Ten Player of the Year, and gaining San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd helps, too.
The Badgers finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference last season and easily made the NCAA Tournament. Greg Gard is bound and determined to get Wisconsin back to the big dance and make a statement when doing so.
According to CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter, Wisconsin should get back to the NCAA Tournament next season. Trotter ranked each Big Ten team into tiers, and he has the Badgers in Tier 3: 'NCAA Tournament Team'
Just a heads up: Wisconsin's offense is going to put teams in a blender again. Blackwell gives the Badgers a legitimate Big Ten Player of the Year contender, and he's surrounded by so much shooting. Boyd, Rapp, Rohde and Winter all shot over 35% from downtown last year on real volume.- Isaac Trotter (CBS Sports)
Boyd and Blackwell are also pests defensively which will be necessary because the interior defense for Wisconsin could be an area of weakness. There's a lot riding on Winter leveling up on that end in Year 3. The Badgers don't have great depth, but this still appears to be a well-constructed team that should make the NCAA Tournament.
His early Wisconsin depth chart is the following:
G: Nick Boyd
G: John Blackwell
G: Andrew Rohde
F: Austin Rapp
F: Nolan Winter
His bench contributors:
G Braeden Carrington
G Jack Janicki
F AleksasRiccardo Greppi
F Aleksas Bieliauskas
The only two 'title contenders' Trotter listed from the Big Ten Conference were both Purdue and Michigan.
