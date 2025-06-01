Wisconsin Badgers land commitment from 2026 in-state linebacker drawing SEC interest
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are keeping an in-state standout at home.
Ben Wenzel, who plays at Appleton North, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday, via On3.
Wenzel is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He’s been to Madison multiple times, watching a Wisconsin spring practice in April and most recently took an official visit this weekend.
He recorded 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and two forced fumbles as a junior, according to wissports.net.
Retaining an in-state recruit
The Badgers staff missed out on Janesville Parker offensive lineman Gavin Meier, who announced this spring his commitment to rival Minnesota.
You can consider that a miss after the Wisconsin staff recruited Meier hard starting this past winter.
Wisconsin wasn't the first Power Four school to offer Wenzel, either.
He had announced offers from Kansas, Michigan State and Oklahoma since March.
Another athletic, lengthy linebacker in the middle of the defense
Wenzel is the second projected inside linebacker in the 2026 class, joining Cincinnati St. Xavier standout Aden Reeder.
Wenzel is listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds on Hudl, which lines up with the length the Badgers have looked for recently.
Christian Alliegro (6-foot-4, 245 pounds), Landon Gauthier (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) and incoming four-star freshman Mason Posa (a listed 6-foot-3 on Hudl) all are similar in build.
Another summer official visit commit
The Badgers now hold nine commits for the 2026 class, and Wenzel was the second to announce his commitment on Sunday.
Defensive lineman Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio) declared his verbal pledge to Wisconsin earlier in the day.
These summer official visits have been absolutely critical for the program since the NCAA began allowing them for the class of 2019. That especially holds true during Fickell’s first two summers at Wisconsin.
