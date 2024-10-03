Wisconsin native Max Klesmit has been spreading 'life-changing' Culver's ButterBurger throughout college career
Wisconsin native Max Klesmit began his college career at Wofford University in South Carolina. He was true to his roots, introducing his former teammates to the famous Wisconsin-based fast foot chain Culver's. At Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, he said that he convinced them the ButterBurger was better than any burger they had ever consumed.
"I have changed their mind on the best burger that they've ever had... there's a couple California dudes, Oklahoma guys — I was like 'have you guys ever had a ButterBurger from Culver's?' They said no, I was like 'You're about to get introduced,'" Klesmit said.
The Badgers' current 17-player roster is made up of five Wisconsin natives and five players from Minnesota. Klesmit might have the most Midwest values out of all of them.
"We went, a lot of them haven't heard of what cheese curds were either," Klesmit said. "That was mind-blowing to them that something like that was even on earth. The concrete mixer was crazy to them as well. It was nice to broaden their horizon, introduce them to something that might be life-chaning."
Hailing from Neenah High School in Wisconsin, Klesmit began his college career playing for the Terriers, a successful mid-major program. He played two seasons in the Southern Conference before transferring to Wisconsin. 2024-25 will be his third season in Madison and he's developed into a true leader.
Last season, Klesmit showcased elite scoring potential with three games of more than 20 points. On the year, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 43.7/39.8/82.4 shooting splits.
If Wisconsin is a contender in the Big Ten this season, it will be because Klesmit takes a step forward. He's shown the ability to be an elite shooter, but becoming a three-level scorer could take his game to the next level.