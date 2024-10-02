Wisconsin ranked 12th in the Big Ten men's basketball media poll
It could be worse. The team located on the other side of the Mississippi River is dead last in the Big Ten men's basketball preseason poll. That alone should make the Wisconsin Badgers, sitting at No. 12 in the poll, feel a little bit better.
After getting snubbed in the All-Big Ten First Team preseason picks — 10 players were picked and none play for the Badgers — Wisconsin has more bulletin-board material by being picked to finish 12th by the media.
The poll was created by The Columbus Dispatch and The Indianapolis Star and included votes from 33 reporters who cover teams in the Big Ten.
Team
Points (first-place votes)
1. Purdue
572 (20)
2. Indiana
549 (7)
3. UCLA
510 (2)
4. Illinois
458 (2)
5. Michigan State
448 (1)
6. Oregon
412
7. Rutgers
391
8. Ohio State
369 (1)
9. Michigan
342
10. Maryland
263
11. Iowa
249
T-12. Wisconsin
212
T-12. Nebraska
212
14. USC
196
15. Washington
158
16. Northwestern
153
17. Penn State
87
18. Minnesota
62
The Badgers are in prove-it mode entering the 10th season under head coach Greg Gard. They have the unenviable task of replacing last year's leading scorers A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn, who both left in the transfer portal after last season. Storr is now with the Kansas Jayhawks and Hepburn is at Louisville.
Wisconsin has its annual red-white scrimmage on Oct. 20 followed by an exhibition tuneup against UW-River Falls on Oct. 30. The regular season begins Nov. 4 when they host Holy Cross. The first big test will come Nov. 15 as the Arizona Wildcats visit the Kohl Center in Madison.