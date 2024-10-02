All Badgers

Wisconsin ranked 12th in the Big Ten men's basketball media poll

The Badgers are in prove-it mode after losing A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn in the transfer portal.

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) shoots as Northwestern Wildcats forward Luke Hunger (33) defends during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
It could be worse. The team located on the other side of the Mississippi River is dead last in the Big Ten men's basketball preseason poll. That alone should make the Wisconsin Badgers, sitting at No. 12 in the poll, feel a little bit better.

After getting snubbed in the All-Big Ten First Team preseason picks — 10 players were picked and none play for the Badgers — Wisconsin has more bulletin-board material by being picked to finish 12th by the media.

The poll was created by The Columbus Dispatch and The Indianapolis Star and included votes from 33 reporters who cover teams in the Big Ten.

Team

Points (first-place votes)

1. Purdue

572 (20)

2. Indiana

549 (7)

3. UCLA

510 (2)

4. Illinois

458 (2)

5. Michigan State

448 (1)

6. Oregon

412

7. Rutgers

391

8. Ohio State

369 (1)

9. Michigan

342

10. Maryland

263

11. Iowa

249

T-12. Wisconsin

212

T-12. Nebraska

212

14. USC

196

15. Washington

158

16. Northwestern

153

17. Penn State

87

18. Minnesota

62

The Badgers are in prove-it mode entering the 10th season under head coach Greg Gard. They have the unenviable task of replacing last year's leading scorers A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn, who both left in the transfer portal after last season. Storr is now with the Kansas Jayhawks and Hepburn is at Louisville.

Wisconsin has its annual red-white scrimmage on Oct. 20 followed by an exhibition tuneup against UW-River Falls on Oct. 30. The regular season begins Nov. 4 when they host Holy Cross. The first big test will come Nov. 15 as the Arizona Wildcats visit the Kohl Center in Madison.

