Early Signing Day: Tough, Nasty DL Yahya Gaad signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Yahya Gaad turned down the University of Wisconsin twice in his recruiting process. He wasn't willing to do it a third time.



After twice committing to different power-conference schools during his recruitment, Gaad's decision to join the program in October gives the Badgers an outside linebacker who has the ability to set the edge and stop the run. The latter was one of Wisconsin's biggest strengths in 2025, finishing the regular season 18th nationally in rush defense (102.5 ypg).



We take a closer look at Gaad and how his addition improves the program.

another Badger from the Volunteer State@yahyagaad5

▫️OLB

▫️6’4.5”, 260 lbs

▫️Medina, TN

▫️South Gibson High School#OnWisconsin x #JumpAroundMadTown26 pic.twitter.com/UIvXXlw8Q5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 3, 2025

The Bio

Hometown: Medina, TN

High School: South Gibson

Position: Defensive Line

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.64 defensive line and No.571 overall

Commitment date: October 12, 2025



Stats

Gaad finished his junior season with 50 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, six sacks and one forced fumble. He had 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks this past season.

Recruiting Competition

Gaad was committed to SMU from February until flipping his commitment to UCLA in May over offers from Arizona, Florida State and Wisconsin, among others. Gaad decommitted from the Bruins in September. following the firing of head coach Deshaun Foster.



Throughout the process, Gaad picked up other power-conference offers from Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Washington, and West Virginia.



California, Ole Miss, and UCLA tried to flip Gaad following his Wisconsin commitment without success.

On Wisconsin

“Definitely the coaching staff. I love coach ‘Mitch’, coach ‘Tress,’ and coach ‘Fick.’ You have a lot of defensive line staff over there, so I’m getting a lot of attention. Coach Mitch, his work speaks for itself with Mason Reiger, Darryl Peterson, and Sebastian Cheeks on the other side. The production is speaking for itself. I really believe coach Mitch can get me to where I want to be.”

- Gaad to On3

Excited to sign with the badgers this week! pic.twitter.com/fxX8fhAqP7 — Yahya Gaad 🇪🇬 (@yahyagaad5) December 1, 2025

Scouting Report via 247sports' Brandon Huffman

The 6-5, 260-pounder is an intriguing pickup, projecting as an edge at this time, but certainly has the potential to move around some depending on how his body goes. College staffs loves his positional versatility and the possibility that he could play multiple spots on the defensive line during his career. As it stands right now, he projects as a power rusher on the outside, with the strength and physicality to bully the occasional offensive tackle (as he gains college strength), while also having enough athleticism to get around the edge when needed.



Our take

Wisconsin had some good young pass rushers in its program in Nicolas Clayton, Sam Lateju, and others. The Badgers staff seed that potential in Gaad, who the staff envision could play a similar role to what Mason Reiger did for the program this past fall. Reiger finished with 33 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and four quarterback hurries.



Planning to enroll early, Gaad's tape shows a prospect who is going to put his hands on guys. He might not always make the play, but Gaad is not going to hold back in his fight for leverage to stand a guy up or make a play, showing a strong refusal to be blocked easily. Adding a no-nonsense player who is tough and nasty on the field will accentuate a locker room.

