2026 defensive line recruit commits to Rutgers, days after cancelling official visit to Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers had built a "great" relationship with 2026 defensive line recruit Jermaine Polk this spring.
Then in a span of a week, he cancelled his official visit to the school and committed to a different Big Ten program instead.
The three-star recruit Toledo St. Francis de Sales in Ohio had been scheduled for his summer visit to Madison this past weekend.
On June 2, Polk tweeted that he was no longer taking his planned OV. That announcement came just days after Wisconsin landed two other commitments on the defensive line.
The Badgers had been in his Top 5 schools he narrowed down to on May 23, along with Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and Boston College.
On Sunday, he committed to Rutgers.
Polk announced an offer from the Scarlet Knights on June 2. The next day, he tweeted he would be taking an official visit to Rutgers this weekend, the same time he had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin.
We don't know for sure whether the Badgers' other defensive line commitments contributed to his change of plans, but Rutgers sure swooped him up in a hurry.
Credit to Greg Schiano. He went from outside of Polk's Top 5 to an offer, a visit and a commitment in about a two week span.