'It's something special there:' 2026 defensive line recruit discusses 'great' relationship with Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers football staff has been busy traveling around the country this month, and defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow just visited one of the program's defensive line targets this week.
Jermaine Polk, a three-star recruit from Toledo St. Francis de Sales in Ohio, has been in contact with Wisconsin since February and announed an offer from the program on April 18. He currently holds a busy schedule of official visits that will start at the end of this month, and he'll return to Madison in a few weeks' time.
"The relationship with Wisconsin is great," Polk said. "Coach Whitlow was actually at the school (Monday), checking up on me coming from Indiana. But it's something special there. It's a lot of energy, is great tradition."
"Something I really like about it is the campus. The campus is really nice. And it's just a bit of everything once you go there and see what it's like. So it's awesome."
Polk has only visited Wisconsin once for a spring practice last month, but it left an impression.
"The energy they brought, the presentations they brought were all laid out perfectly," Polk said. "I really just liked how the practice was really physical and different than most practices."
"It was great seeing the campus and everything, and seeing how all the people bonded together through that whole program."
Polk, who lists himself at 6-foot-3 and 279 pounds, tweeted that he recorded 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and five pass deflections as a junior. He said that Whitlow envisions him mostly as an interior defensive lineman.
"He wouldn't put me anywhere but the (three-technique) and just work my way up," Polk said. "I told him I really want to try out a (four-man) front, because my school, we run a (three-man) front."
"So being in the (four-man) front is really more flexible. So being a three-tech is an easier way, one-on-one with the guard and everything."
Polk has official visits set to Boston College (May 30-June 1), Wisconsin (June 5-8), Iowa State (June 13-15) and Iowa (June 20-22). He plans to commit to a school most likely in July. A number of factors will weigh into his decision.
"Honestly, just how I could see myself fitting in, but also what school would build my future the right way with what I want to major in," Polk said. "And just the campus life and how people act around each other, honestly."
"I think education is really important, so the educational part is a big aspect of what I'm looking for. And whoever has the best chances of me wanting to do what I do in the future, then the decision is gonna have to be made."
Polk said he's "feeling really good" about his recruiting process as the summer approaches, and he has a list of top six schools that hasn't been disclosed yet. The Badgers appear to be in a good spot as a school he could see himself attending.
"Throughout that Top 6, I've been kind of changing it based off of how the communication is going. And I'd probably place Wisconsin up at No. 2," Polk said.
