2027 QB recruit says Wisconsin Badgers visit was better than Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, among others
The Wisconsin Badgers left a strong impression on a class of 2027 quarterback recruit, despite some strong competition along the way.
3-star QB Chance Thomas from Gardena, California told On3 Sports that he took visits this summer with a long list of powerhouse schools including Ohio State, Alabama, Miami and Auburn.
But it was his visit with Luke Fickell's staff in Madison that rose above the rest.
"Wisconsin really stood out to me the most," Thomas told On3. "It was something I didn’t expect from Madison, Wisconsin. You would think it would be farms and nothingness out there, but it’s a whole city, and coach [Kenny Guiton], the quarterbacks coach there, showed us around. He was with us the entire time. He’s a great guy."
He described it as like a "junior day" experience, where he got to visit everything around the campus, not just the football facilities. Madison made a strong impression on him.
The Badgers are one of 16 programs that have offered Thomas so far, according to 247 Sports, but it's worth noting that list does not include the previously mentioned four blue bloods.
He is one of at least 12 quarterbacks in the class of 2027 that Wisconsin has offered so far
It's a good sign of the program's ability to recruit and impress potential future Badgers, even as they get compared head-to-head with other major schools these players are visiting.