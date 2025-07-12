LOOK: Jim Rome can't stop posting about how great Wisconsin is during trip
When Luke Fickell was a guest on the Jim Rome Show last month for his annual catch-up interview, he raved about how great Madison and the state of Wisconsin are for recruiting and living in.
Jim Rome agreed and gushed about his experiences visiting the state, in part thanks to his son graduating from the university.
He backed that up on social media over the past few weeks while on vacation in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at least 10 times about how much he was enjoying the state, even visiting with a former Badger in the process.
He threw in a few with the hashtag "On Wisconsin" for good measure
He met up with Wisconsin-native and former Badgers offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, who was a first-round pick in 2012 and signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason ahead of his 14th year in the league.
Rome also knows the state well enough to make sure he enjoyed some Spotted Cow before he couldn't get any more of it outside of Wisconsin.
This kind of praise for the state shows exactly what he and Fickell talked about in the interview, and these kinds of social media posts from a prominent figure like Rome help show potential recruits what they could experience if they come to Wisconsin.