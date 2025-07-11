All Badgers

Ex-Penn State 4-star QB wanted to transfer to Wisconsin until Badgers added Billy Edwards Jr.

Beau Pribula transferred from Penn State to Missouri, but his first choice was the Wisconsin Badgers until Luke Fickell landed Billy Edwards Jr. in the transfer portal.

Lorin Cox

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula (9) celebrates after earning a first down during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula (9) celebrates after earning a first down during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Wisconsin Badgers hadn't landed Billy Edwards Jr. from Maryland in the transfer portal, they might have gotten a four-star Penn State quarterback instead.

Redshirt junior quarterback Beau Pribula transferred from the Nittany Lions to Missouri, but in an interview on "Next Up with Adam Breneman," he revealed that Wisconsin was his first choice.

"The plan was to go to Wisconsin like right away," Pribula said. "But spots were closing like that. Next thing you know, it was like, 'OK, we're not going to Wisconsin anymore because they just got a quarterback.'"

Pribula entered the transfer portal on December 15. The next day, Edwards Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers.

A week later, the Penn State QB went to Missouri instead, where he is projected to be their Week 1 starter.

Pribula actually had his most productive college performance against the Badgers in 2024.

After starter Drew Allar injured his knee in the first half at Camp Randall Stadium, Pribula came in and completed 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while adding six carries for 28 yards on the ground.

He played in 24 games at Penn State but never had the chance to start after coming to State College in the same recruiting class as Allar.

The Badgers opted for a more experienced starter in Edwards, but now Badgers fans will be paying extra attention to how Pribula performs at Missouri and wondering how it would have gone if he had come to Wisconsin instead.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football