4 position groups that could make or break Wisconsin Badgers 2025 season
The Wisconsin Badgers are hopeful that the additions Luke Fickell made to the roster this offseason, plus continued player development, will be enough to boost his team back above .500 in 2025.
It's easy to be optimistic in the offseason, but things don't always go as planned when the games start being played.
The Badgers have all the potential to be much-improved in 2025, but a few position groups in particular still have a lot to prove to make sure they're not holding the team back this season.
Defensive Line
Adding size and experience on the defensive line was a top priority for Fickell in the transfer portal, and he wasted no time reloading the position group last winter.
The new faces in the trenches offer a lot to like, but they still need to prove it and live up to the hype in the regular season.
Jay'Viar Suggs was a big-name addition from LSU, but he played just 133 snaps last year for the Tigers after starting his career at Grand Valley State.
Charles Perkins was productive at UT-Martin, but we still need to see that translate from the FCS level to the Big Ten.
If those players can rise to the occassion, Wisconsin's defensive line can be a strength. If they underwhelm, that group could still have some trouble holding up against the run.
Offensive Line
The Badgers are still figuring out who their starting left tackle and right guard will be this season.
That kind of uncertainty is never reassuring, even if you like your options at both positions.
The injury to Kevin Haywood created the opening at left tackle, where Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen is competing with some of the younger tackles on the roster.
At right guard, JP Benzschawel, Kerry Kodanko and Emerson Mandell are all in the mix to replace Joe Huber who left for the NFL.
OL coach AJ Blazek needs to find his starting five early in fall camp so the unit can build continuity and reach its full potential in 2025.
If they start having to rotate a lot up front in-season, it could make life more difficult for Billy Edwards Jr. and the running backs lining up behind him.
Edge Rusher
Wisconsin's pass rush was not good enough in 2024.
That made edge rusher another big priority in the transfer portal, but now that position carries some of the same questions as the defensive line.
If the likes of Corey Walker, Tyrese Fearbry and Micheal Garner can generate consistent pressure off the edge, this defense will be in great shape.
If the rotation doesn't produce results, opposing quarterbacks are going to have too much time in the pocket.
The ultimate wildcard here is transfer Mason Reiger, who was productive at Louisville but has dealt with multiple surgeries since then. If he can stay healthy, he could change everything for this group.
Quarterback
The staff speaks highly of what Billy Edwards Jr. has done since he arrived in Madison, but we heard similar praise for Tanner Mordecai and Tyler Van Dyke the last two years, and the results were disappointing.
Edwards Jr. had a strong first half of last season for Maryland, but his production dropped off over the second half of the season, leading to his eventual departure to Wisconsin.
Quarterback play is always somewhat dependent on the players around them and the offensive coordinator, but the Badgers will need Edwards Jr.'s veteran consistency to stand strong through some really difficult games on the schedule that will challenge their fortitude.
If he struggles under center, this offense won't have much chance against teams like Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama.