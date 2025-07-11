Wisconsin Badgers lose out on 3-star safety recruit who commits to Notre Dame

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Nick Reddish has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’11 185 S from Charlotte, NC chose the Fighting Irish over Indiana, Wisconsin, & Virginia Tech



“Blessed beyond measures 🙏🏾, Go Irish!”https://t.co/M16FQzHH7s pic.twitter.com/rM1VN8G2tL