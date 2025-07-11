Wisconsin Badgers lose out on 3-star safety recruit who commits to Notre Dame
Three-star safety recruit Nick Reddish had the Wisconsin Badgers in his Top 4 schools, but he committed to Notre Dame instead.
Nearly a month after the Wisconsin Badgers landed their first safety in the 2026 recruiting class, the program lost out on another.
Three-star safety Nick Reddish from Independence, North Carolina announced Friday that he is committing to Notre Dame.
He listed the Badgers in his final four schools along with Virginia Tech and Indiana, although he indicated that the two Big Ten schools had fallen behind in his preferences.
Reddish took an official visit to Madison at the end of May after an unofficial visit in April.
Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper came out to see him at his school in North Carolina, but evidently it wasn't enough to reel him in.
Reddish is rated as the No. 62 safety in the 2026 class by 247 Sports.
