3 Badgers I'd Love to See Wisconsin Utilize More vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin football has a massive opportunity on Saturday morning.

With a win over Michigan State, it could move to 4-1 (2-0 in Big Ten play) ahead of a bye, which is just about the best start you could ask for given how this schedule shakes out.

But the Badgers have to take care of business against what's expected to be a pesky Spartans team, as task that may not be as easy as it appears on paper.

Below, I break down three players I believe should get more involved in Week 5 for Wisconsin:

RB Darrion Dupree

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know he played 47 snaps in Happy Valley, dominating the play-time in Jayden Everett's running back room, but a lot of that had to do with Abu Sama suffering an injury and only playing 11 snaps. Dupree will obviously play a ton if Sama is out, but if this is a committee situation again, I'd like to see the junior get a sizable share of the touches. Sama has been banged up in the early portion of this season, but Dupree has looked like Wisconsin's best tailback through four games.

He's certainly the most versatile, as he has six catches for 60 yards in addition to his 24 carries for 134 yards and two scores. Dupree's athleticism has really taken a leap this season, as he's both as shifty and strong as I've ever seen him.

I’ve been trying to tell y’all about Darrion Dupree’s contact balance. This is filthy.



Side note: great play call against PSU’s blitz. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/IZ1BTU8ggO — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 2, 2026

Sama is a tremendous back in his own right, and we all know about his explosiveness from his 72-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage against Western Illinois. If he's healthy, he certainly deserves plenty of carries too.

Michigan State's defense is battered by injuries, and without their top run-stuffing linebacker Jordan Hall, who's currently not expected to play Saturday in Madison, Dupree could be poised for a huge game.

WR Malachi Coleman

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Coleman's breakout performance against Notre Dame in the opener in which he logged four grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown, the receiver got banged up against Western Illinois after just nine snaps. He didn't play in Week 3 against Eastern Michigan, but he returned to the field against Penn State; you just wouldn't know it, as he didn't even collect a single target.

Coleman played 27 snaps in Beaver Stadium and was the fourth-most utilized receiver behind Chris Brooks Jr, Eugene Hilton Jr and Tyrell Henry. But Coleman is such an explosive athlete whose speed and size can put so much stress on a defense; he needs to be more involved in this offense.

Simply put, Coleman is the Badgers' most explosive wide receiver. Hilton reminded us why he garnered so much hype with a beautiful touchdown catch against Penn State, and Henry is just two weeks removed from breaking Wisconsin's single game receptions record. But Wisconsin needs to find ways to get the freakishly athletic Coleman involved.

OT Lucas Simmons-Johansson

Wisconsin offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. | Wisconsin Athletics

Much ink has been spilt over the struggles of Wisconsin left tackle PJ Wilkins. He certainly bounced back a little in Happy Valley after a rough go of it against Eastern Michigan, but he was still responsible for allowing the most pressures along the Badgers' offensive front. Wilkins hasn't been unplayable, necessarily, but he continues to struggle in pass protection.

Pro Football Focus credits him with having allowed 10 pressures through four games. Having watched the All-22 tape myself, I can say pretty confidently that's a generously low number.

I'm not necessarily calling for a change in the starting lineup. Wilkins has struggled at times, but again, he hasn't been abysmal; his pass protection just definitely needs work.

But at this point, why wouldn't the coaching staff trot out Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons-Johansson for a series or two, especially if Wisconsin gets a multiple-score lead? He's played 18 snaps this season, and he had 84 career snaps with the Seminoles before he got to Madison. It's not like letting him handle a drive would be throwing him into the fire. If there's even a shot his pass protection could be a step up from Wilkins, it's worth a look.