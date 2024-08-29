3 bold predictions for Wisconsin's season opener against Western Michigan
We are one day away from Wisconsin kicking off its 2024 football season against Western Michigan. There have been predictions and analyses of what will probably happen, but what are three bold predictions from what fans could see on Friday night?
1. Chez Mellusi sets a career high in rushing yards
Last season, Western Michigan allowed 158.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked 82nd best in college football last season. The Badgers will enter Friday night with a new quarterback under center, but Phil Longo has proved that he still wants to establish the run. Chez Mellusi is about as healthy as he has been in his Wisconsin career and could be in line for a breakout game.
The Badgers have reportedly been "trying to limit" Mellusi's workload in practice this preseason, but I think they could be waiting to break him out under the lights. His current career high is 157 yards, set last season against Buffalo in Week 1. There's a good chance we could see him get close to that Friday night.
2. Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke both play
Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke and returning redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke were in an intense battle throughout the preseason for the starting quarterback role. Van Dyke was officially named QB1, but I think there's a chance we could see both players on Friday night.
The job is definitely Van Dyke's to lose, but all signs pointed toward it being a close battle between both players during the preseason. Wisconsin is favored to beat Western Michigan by 24 points, so if it takes a big lead early, I think the staff would like to see Locke's improvements against another opponent.
3. Ricardo Hallman records two interceptions
Wisconsin's star cornerback Ricardo Hallman led the entire country with seven interceptions last season. He is viewed as one of the best players at his position heading in 2024 and has a chance to showcase that on Friday night.
Western Michigan quarterback Hayden Wolff threw two interceptions in his last game of the season in 2023, and he had five interceptions on the year. Wisconsin has a chance to jump out to an early lead, which could put the Broncos in obvious throwing situations, opening the door for Hallman to have a big night.