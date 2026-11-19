As the Badgers' seesaw of a 2026 season rolls on, Wisconsin once finds itself on the wrong end of a tough loss after collapsing on the road against Maryland.

Sitting at 6-4 (4-3 in the B1G), head coach Luke Fickell and company are running out of time to prove that they're guiding this program in the right direction. A resounding win over an inferior opponent, bouncing back from a mind-numbing loss in the process, would be a great start.

I've got three bold predictions for the Badgers' clash with the Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

Colton Joseph recaptures the hearts of Badgers fans

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Hopkins is currently listed as questionable this week, but the early indications are that Joseph is going to re-assume the QB1 role after Hopkins took a huge blindside hit and had to be helped off the field late in the loss to Maryland.

If Joseph indeed gets the starting nod in place of an injured Hopkins, it's not hard to see him playing well and in the process, winning back the hearts of some Badgers fans despite his well-documented struggles this season.

First of all, Joseph should have no shortage of motivation. He was benched for a true freshman, and now gets his shot to prove that was a big mistake. That's a situation any competitor dreams of, and say what you will about Joseph; he's certainly a competitor.

What's more, after getting benched for Hopkins and with the future of the entire coaching staff potentially up in the air this offseason, Joseph needs to put good things on tape should he be forced to enter the transfer portal again this winter. At best, he's proved dynamic yet inconsistent at the Big Ten level and at worst, he's been a turnover machine with limited arm talent.

If Hopkins is forced to sit out one or both of the final two games this fall, these contests are massively important for Joseph's future; how he plays could determine whether he remains at the Power Four level in 2027.

Finally, Purdue's defense is extremely permeable. It has the worst total defense in the Big Ten (417.3 yards per game) and the second-worst passing defense in the conference (239.0 yards per game). Purdue struggles to get consistent pressure (13 sacks across 10 games) and doesn't force turnovers with regularity. If there's any defense for Joseph to carve through, it's the Boilermakers.

Wisconsin shuts down another prolific passer

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Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's Ryan Browne is second in the Big Ten and 20th nationally with 2,418 passing yards. Though Purdue scores 27.2 points per game, a meager 76th in the country, its quarterback has been a bright spot in terms of offensive production.

Still, dive into Browne's performance this season, and the numbers are a tad misleading. The quarterback hasn't eclipsed 300 passing yards since Week 3 against UCLA, and while that's certainly an impressive feat given how strong the Bruins' defense is, he's struggled pretty mightily against the other top defenses he's faced.

In fact, Browne has been held under 160 passing yards in four of his last seven outings. Against the top passing defenses he's played such as Penn State (No. 3 nationally in passing yards allowed per game) as well as Iowa and Minnesota (both of whom rank inside the top-45 in passing yards allowed), he's had a rough go of it.

The Nittany Lions held him to 142 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 34 percent completion. Iowa limited him to 158 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions. And while Purdue blew out Minnesota, Brown only collected 159 passing yards, one score and 58 percent completion.

Wisconsin's pass defense, meanwhile, checks in at No. 25 in the country. And while it just allowed Maryland's backup to complete 21-of-23 passes last week, the Badgers' defense has managed to bounce back from its poor performances this season. It'll need to run it back in West Lafayette.

The Badgers' offensive line looks passable

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the boldest prediction of the three, considering how much of a struggle its been up front for Wisconsin. Last week against Maryland, the Badgers' offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection, allowing four sacks. It wasn't much better in the run game, as Wisconsin backs created just 3.3 yards per carry and also suffered six tackles-for-loss.

Still, Maryland's lowly record did well to disguise just how capable its front seven actually is. For how bad the Terps have been this fall, their defensive front is pretty loaded with capable playmakers. The same can't be said for Purdue.

The Boilermakers have just 13 sacks on the season, firmly placing them into the bottom tier of teams; only 14 FBS programs have fewer. They've created 107 total pressures, which is harder to contextualize nationally but compared with Wisconsin's 145 total pressures, they're a clear step down.

Their run defense, meanwhile, surrenders 178.3 yards per game, good for 110th nationally. Their defense as a whole has collected 205 stops, or tackles that constitute a failure for the offense, compared to Wisconsin's 276. Translation? They don't penetrate the backfield or win at the point of attack nearly as well as the Badgers.

Despite what could be a patchwork offensive line this week, I still expect Wisconsin to find success up front.