Wisconsin is coming off a disheartening loss to Maryland that could be the beginning of the end for head coach Luke Fickell.

Though the Badgers refrained from making a change at the top of their football program immediately following the stunning collapse in College Park, the writing appears to be on the wall.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin has another Big Ten football game to prepare for this week, and a win could secure its first winning season since the 2023 campaign, the first year of Fickell's tenure.

Here's three burning questions as the Badgers look to bounce back at Purdue:

Who takes the field in West Lafayette?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After staying largely healthy overall despite a handful of injuries here and there, the injury bug was more like a swarm of locusts last week at Maryland for the Badgers. Wisconsin was without starting cornerback Jai'mier Scott, and it lost its other starting corner and its best cover man Javan Robinson in-game. It also lost veteran safety and the team's third-leading tackler Matt Jung to a season-ending ankle injury in-game.

On the other side of the ball, freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins took a huge blindside hit on a strip-sack at the end of the game with the Badgers trying to drive down the field. He crumpled to the turf and had to be replaced by the previously benched Colton Joseph.

Seeing as Hopkins had replaced Joseph as QB1 in Madison, Wisconsin could be down three starters in the secondary and its starting quarterback.

Hopkins' injury appears less concerning, at least according to Fickell:

“He landed on his left side, took a shot. His shoulder and his back were really tight," the coach said. "Hopefully he’ll be fine. It’s only Monday, hopefully he’ll loosen up and be okay. Luckily it’s not his throwing side.”

Star pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks also looks poised to return.

"It’s only Monday, but I would hope and believe we’ll be able to get him back," Fickell said.

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The secondary looks to be in more dire straits. Jung is already out for the year, while Fickell was essentially mum on both Scott and Robinson. The attrition in the defensive backfield is especially concerning considering Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne has the second-most passing yards in the Big Ten.

Can Wisconsin's secondary bounce back?

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You don't have to look that hard to find concerning numbers and stats from Fickell's reign. But one of the most head-scratching ones? The Badgers' inability to contain backup quarterbacks this season.

It started with UCLA's Ty Dieffenbach, who cleaved through the secondary for 264 yards on 67% completion. Two weeks later, Iowa's Hank Brown, who had previously been benched for the Hawkeyes, tossed for 222 yards on 20-of-24 passing. Two weeks after that, Maryland's backup Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 passes for 189 yards.

The good news for the Badgers' defense is that so far this season, they've followed each of those duds up with tremendous bounce-back efforts. After losing in Pasadena, Wisconsin put USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in hell, picking him off twice and holding him to a 44.2 QBR. After the Iowa debacle, Wisconsin limited Rutgers' quarterback AJ Surace to 161 passing yards and a 43.6 QBR.

The difference is that the Badgers now must author a bounce-back effort on the road. West Lafayette isn't the most intimidating environment, especially for an 11:00 A.M. local kickoff and a three-win Boilermakers team. But that simply means Wisconsin is going to have to bring its own energy, something it did well last week before losing momentum and failing to regain it.

Purdue's quarterback Browne, meanwhile, has thrown for 2,418 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions with two rushing scores to boot. He has a handful of dangerous eligibles, most notably wideout Asaad Waseem (49 catches, 802 yards, one touchdown this fall). Mike Tressel's secondary is going to need to bounce back against a productive passing game, on the road and potentially severely short-handed.

Is offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes out of ideas?

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's offense scored 21 points on the road against Maryland, certainly not an overwhelming output but also one that should be enough to beat a struggling Terps team with a backup quarterback.

Still, both the offensive play-calling and execution was highly questionable at times in College Park. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes had a number of questionable play-calls, especially on 3rd-and-long. The Badgers once again threw for fewer than 100 yards, the fourth time that's happened this season. Wisconsin gave itself an average of 7.6 yards to pickup on third down, which is simply not a winning formula with a banged up offensive line and a young quarterback.

The running game remained stuck in neutral; the Badgers picked up 102 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry, and their long run was a 28-yard quarterback scramble from Hopkins.

It's no secret that injuries up front have made everything this offense does harder. But there has to be more ways to get the ball into your playmakers' hands; even if it's not necessarily for a lack of trying, it's hard to comprehend tailback Abu Sama and wideout Jaylon Domingeaux combining for just four touches.