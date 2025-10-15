4 ways Luke Fickell can help protect his job security against Ohio State
Wisconsin fans have showered the Badgers with boos and "Fire Fickell' chants in its last two home games.
And while the head coach has received a soft backing from athletic director Chris McIntosh and university chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, the chances of Fickell roaming the sideline at Camp Randall in 2026 are to declining.
With the coaching staff fully intact for Saturday's home bout with No. 1 Ohio State, Fickell has an opportunity to take a step in the right direction with his job security.
Coach aggressively, even in a blowout
Fickell said after the Iowa loss that the players in the locker room won't be getting anything different from him. In fact, they'd be getting more from him.
That line of thought, coupled with Fickell's consistent emphasis on "competitive spirit" hasn't exactly been reflected in his coach style.
Fickell held onto all three timeouts in the second half against Michigan, watching the Wolverines run out the final three minutes in a 14-point game. The Badgers have punted in opponent territory on 4th and 3 or closer one time in each of the last two games.
While the moments passed over may not be the difference between a win and a loss, it's a foregone opportunity to build momentum and show some mental fortitude.
He won't have much to lose against the Buckeyes.
Play the young talent
2025 is a lost season, so a clear way for Fickell to prove his value is by offering a glimpse into the future that inspires confidence.
There's no better way to do that than highlighting talented underclassmen who could develop into program cornerstones.
Fickell has already begun to showcase the young talent: Mason Posa has played double-digit snaps in two of his last three games and Cooper Catalano played nine snaps against Iowa.
Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes split snaps opposite Ricardo Hallman against the Hawkeyes -- though that was a byproduct of D'Yoni Hill's absence.
Leaning even more into that trend could help form a clearer vision into the 2026 season.l
Don't be afraid to make tough QB decisions
Twice in the last three games, Fickell has had to contemplate whether he made the right choice at quarterback. Playing a less-than-full-health Billy Edwards against Maryland and keeping with Hunter Simmons after a trio of costly first-half turnovers against Iowa.
He simply has to be able to set the team up for success with its quarterback decisions — whether it be before or during the contest.
It's unclear who'll be under center against Ohio State, though Fickell's comments from Monday's press conference indicate it won't be Edwards.
Compete early
Of the four, this is the least controllable for Fickell. At the end of the day, it comes down to execution from the players on the football field.
But, if Wisconsin can come out playing with some fire, it'd be a positive reflection about the mentality in the locker room.
If the Badgers can keep it competitive for a quarter or more, fans would be more apt to provide the energy that Fickell said his players need to feel.