Wisconsin Badgers 4-star RB commit responds to fan criticism for wearing Ohio State gear
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 recruiting class has plenty of highly touted players, much to the excitement of the Badgers fan base.
Running back Amari Latimer, from Tyrone, Georgia, is among the batch of buzz-worthy Badgers commits. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound tailback has earned a four-star rating in the Rivals industry rankings and has put out some exceptional high school tape.
Latimer, the brother of current Badgers nickelback Geimere Latimer II, has been committed to Wisconsin since late June.
But with the Badgers flailing and Luke Fickell inching closer to the hot seat, Latimer seemingly cracked the door back open for his recruitment.
Amari Latimer puts out social media fire with reassuring message
Latimer visited Ohio State last weekend and wore a Buckeyes arm sleeve in his high school game Friday night.
Wisconsin fans took to the internet with a spattering of angry messages toward the fear that Latimer's commitment to the Badgers had softened, or even been withdrawn.
In an interview with Badger Connect, Latimer's father didn't mince words and confirmed his son is "still solid on Wisconsin" between the OSU visit and Friday's high school game.
But with a section of fans riled up, Latimer himself offered a message of reassurance, paired with an apology.
All signs indicate Latimer remains firmly committed to the Badgers next season, and it's possible he's simply maintaining relationships and keeping his options open in case Wisconsin parts ways with Luke Fickell before the start of the 2026 season.
Assuming Latimer sticks with Wisconsin, he has the chance to be part of a program-altering offensive class. Latimer's burst, top-end speed and physicality make him a tantalizing prospect who has risen up the rankings over the last year.
He's one of two composite four-star offensive recruits for Wisconsin's 2026 class, joining Naples, Florida wide receiver Jayden Petit, who's lighting up the high school football world himself.
Add in a pair of three-star tight ends in Jack Janda and Jack Sievers, along with fellow wideout Tayshon Bardo, and the Badgers have plenty of skilled offensive players in the '26 class.
Possibly the most exciting of them all, though, is three-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins. Hopkins is the starter for football powerhouse Mater Dei in California, giving him a high level of pedigree.
The sheer amount of talent Fickell has been able to accumulate on the recruiting trail further complicates the Badgers' coaching decision, should the team continue to struggle on Saturdays.