Luke Fickell won't make coaching staff changes amid Wisconsin Badgers losing streak
Luke Fickell isn't going to let any members of his coaching staff become scapegoats during a brutal Wisconsin Badgers losing streak.
After a horrendous 37-0 loss to Iowa on Saturday night, Fickell made it clear that he doesn't think firing an assistant coach would solve anything right now.
“There is no easy, quick fix," Fickell said. "Ok, all of a sudden we switch somebody up or do something different, it’s going to make a complete and total difference? No. This is something that has to be done very consistently and with a hell of a lot of people, as opposed to just one.”
He acknowledged that the problems with the team are more widespread, and changing out a coach isn't going to fix that.
Fickell's message to the team is more about unity and sticking together, rather than pointing the fingers and assessing blame.
“Where we are, it’s not like we can start giving in on each other," he said. "We’ve got the right people, meaning [we're] doing what we need to do. We’ve just got to do it a hell of a lot better."
The fan base is running out of patience for the team and the staff to start performing better.
While a coach firing won't instantly make them play at a high level, it would serve more as a sign of accountability and an acknowledgement that what the team is doing is not acceptable for the Wisconsin football program.
Fickell is going to ride it out with his staff. As long as he is still employed as head coach, they'll still be here too.