Frustration from Wisconsin Badgers fans overflowing on social media for Luke Fickell vs Iowa
Just when it seemed as though the Wisconsin Badgers hit rock bottom, Luke Fickell and his team found a way to dig deeper against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Badgers started the game kicking off from their own 20 yard line after a pregame unnecessary roughness penalty was assessed to outside linebacker Tyrese Fearbry. And somehow, it only got worse from there.
Within the span of about three minutes of time off the game clock, Wisconsin went from being tied 0-0 to trailing 17-0.
Iowa ran the ball all over the Badgers on an 11-play 66-yard field goal drive, then a tipped-pass interception set Iowa up a 24-yard touchdown drive. That's when the "Fire Fickell" chants started at Camp Randall.
Two plays later, the stadium fell into a stunned silence.
Hunter Simmons threw a screen pass intended for Vinny Anthony near the sideline that went directly into the chest of Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves, who walked through the line of scrimmage untouched and returned the interception to the one yard line. The Hawkeyes scored on the next play.
Three plays after that came a backwards pass out of the reach of running back Darrion Dupree that wound up in the hands of the Hawkeyes. Moments later, Iowa took the 20-0 lead.
Wisconsin fans voiced their disdain for the Badgers' on-field play and called for Fickell's job on social media.
Badgers fans have had enough, and aren't afraid to say so
"Fire Fickell" chants first made their way around Camp Randall against Maryland in Week 4 — a game which Wisconsin lost by merely 17 points.
It looks as though Wisconsin's fan base has advanced from disgruntled, to irritated, to downright done with Fickell.
Wisconsin still faces plenty of obstacles to terminate Fickell's contract, but Saturday's fan reaction felt stronger and more unified than ever before.
Paired with the subpar on-field product, that could be enough to force the athletic department's hand.