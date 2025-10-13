4 Penn State recruits Wisconsin Badgers should target after James Franklin was fired
The Wisconsin Badgers were going after a number of high school recruits that chose to commit to Penn State instead.
After the Nittany Lions fired head coach James Franklin on Sunday, some decided to de-commit while others could be easier to flip now that the program is in transition.
Here are five Penn State recruits that Luke Fickell and his recruiting staff should try to steal back.
2027 five-star RB Kemon Spell
Spell is the No. 1 running back prospect and a Top 8 player overall in the 2027 class, according to both Rivals and 247 Sports.
He de-committed from Penn State soon after the Franklin firing was announced, and all the big-name programs are lining up to try and land him.
Not all of them have the history and pedigree of running back success that the Badgers can offer, but Wisconsin is definitely a long-shot here given the struggles they're having under Fickell.
2027 four-star WR Khalil Taylor
Taylor de-committed a few days before Franklin was fired and is already setting up visits to other Big Ten schools. Wisconsin should try to get on that list.
The Pittsburgh native is the 31st ranked player and seventh-ranked WR in the 2027 class according to Rivals.
The Badgers have had a lot of success recruiting high-caliber receivers in recent seasons thanks to WR coach Jordan Reid, who landed Eugene Hilton Jr. in the 2025 class and has four-star Jayden Petit coming in 2026.
If anyone can land Taylor, it's him.
2026 four-star S Matt Sieg
Sieg hasn't de-committed from the Nittany Lions, but that hasn't stopped the Wisconsin coaching staff from reaching out.
He told Rivals that he is looking around at his options "just in case" and may go take a visit with Notre Dame.
The Badgers have a real shot at entering the conversation here at a position of need.
Wisconsin doesn't have any safeties committed for the class of 2026, and they have three seniors set to graduate this year on the back end of the defense.
2026 four-star EDGE Jackson Ford
Ford also has yet to de-commit from Penn State, but he was a priority target for the Badgers this summer.
He came in to Madison for an official visit on May 30 before committing to the Nittany Lions at the end of June.
If Ford has any doubts about his future at Penn State, the Badgers are in position to try and sway him.
Fickell just landed his first edge rusher for the class of 2026 on Sunday when former UCLA recruit Yahya Gaad committed to the program.
Adding Ford to that would make the strongest position on the Badgers' roster even better.