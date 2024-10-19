5 takeaways from Badgers win over Northwestern
It wasn't as pretty as their last two blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers, but Wisconsin was able to extend its winning streak to three with a 23-3 win over Northwestern on the road. They have plenty of room to grow if they want any chance next week against No. 3 Penn State.
Braedyn Locke's interception issues continue
Locke took over for an injured Tyler Van Dyke in Wisconsin's blowout loss to Alabama in Week 3. In each of his four starts against USC, Purdue, Rutgers and now Northwestern he has thrown at least one interception. He now has a 6 to 4 touchdown to interception ratio on the season.
Heading into the tough part of their schedule Wisconsin will need to see Locke take care of the football if they want any hopes of picking up an upset win over either Penn State or Oregon.
Good teams can win ugly
This win was not as pretty as their last two blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Wisconsin out-gained Northwestern by 359-209, but they had a blocked field goal and two turnovers. With all that being said, good teams find ways to win games ugly.
Life in the new 18-team Big Ten conference has never been harder. It's hard to find easy wins on the conference slate and this Northwestern team has proven to be a tough out. Winning can solve any program's issues and Wisconsin picked up a much-needed win on the road.
Special Teams issues
Wisconsin has special teams issues right now. Star safety Hunter Wohler is stuck returning punts and as a team, the Badgers had only 53 total return yards against the Wildcats. They also had a 41-yard field goal blocked.
Against teams like Northwestern, Wisconsin is good enough to overcome special teams mistakes. But, if they want to beat Penn State, Oregon, Iowa, Nebraska or Minnesota they can not be giving up extra possessions.
Tawee Walker is a stud
Today was Wisconsin's third game without veteran running back Chez Mellusi, who stepped away from the team due to health-related reasons. Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker paced the backfield with 23 carries for 126 yards while Cade Yacamelli added three carries for 10 yards and one touchdown and Darrion Dupree recorded 11 carries for 40 yards.
Things started out a little slow, but Walker took over the game in the second half and recorded more than 90 rushing yards for the third straight week. He proved once again that he is more than capable of being a true bell-cow running back, something the Badgers will need down the home stretch of the season.
Old school Big Ten West win
Ultimately, this game against Northwestern presented to picture-perfect trap game opportunity for Wisconsin. Northwestern is better than their record shows. They've beaten a team they were supposed to beat and they will now have five opportunities to pick up some marquee wins to finish the season.
Locke was 14 of 24 passing for 160 yards and one touchdown, but he had two turnovers. Wisconsin had a blocked field goal and lost the turnover battle, but they were still able to leave with a win.