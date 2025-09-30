Assessing Wisconsin Badgers' over/under win total for the rest of the regular season
The Wisconsin Badgers have been plagued by injuries, head-scratching mistakes and a failure to execute in critical situations early in the 2025 campaign.
It led to a 2-2 record and inspired minimal confidence ahead of a difficult stretch in the schedule.
Now one-third of the way through the 2025 season, Wisconsin has been one of the most underperforming teams in the Big Ten, and possibly the country.
A Week 5 bye gave the Badgers an opportunity to make some necessary improvements and get healthier. Will the time off be enough to get the team back on track and outperform expectations the rest of the way?
Badgers' season win total set at 3.5
FanDuel Sportsbook has responded to Wisconsin's shortcomings, moving their over/under win total from the offseason mark of 5.5 wins to just 3.5.
The Week 4 loss to Maryland was a can't-lose contest and may have played a big role in the shift, but the Badgers still have a somewhat simple path to get to four wins.
Given the season so far, it's safe to assume Wisconsin won't take down Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon or Indiana.
That leaves four winnable games for Luke Fickell and staff — three of which will be at Camp Randall.
A home matchup against Illinois in Week 13 figures to be the most difficult of the bunch and might be lumped into the group of assumed losses. The Fighting Illini have looked beatable, though, and have had difficulties keeping quarterback Luke Altmyer upright.
Wisconsin's defensive line has been a clear strength so far, and they could do enough to keep the game close into the fourth quarter.
The Badgers' two rivalry games vs Iowa in Week 7 and at Minnesota in Week 14 have a comparable outlook. The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers want to be run-first teams that lean on their defenses.
For a Wisconsin offense that has struggled to put up points, a low-scoring affair is more than welcomed. They will have to be able to move the football against stout defenses, but both games should be competitive and come down to who can make timely plays.
A home matchup against Washington provides a different challenge. Second-year quarterback Demond WIlliams headlines a potent offensive attack that can beat you on the ground and through the air.
The Huskies are a difficult team to evaluate at this point, having played a light non-conference slate and losing 24-6 to Ohio State in their lone Big Ten match. Still, it's a talented team that certainly can't be counted out.
Wisconsin will have to win two of these four competitive contests to surpass FanDuel's win/loss line, but if the Badgers can't make significant strides, they risk potentially losing out.