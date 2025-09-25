All Badgers

Urban Meyer claims Wisconsin Badgers can't afford to buyout Luke Fickell's contract

Some Wisconsin Badgers fans want to see the school buy out head coach Luke Fickell's contract, but former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer doesn't think they have the money.

Oct 26, 2013; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell stands next to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer when they were both on staff with the Buckeyes
Oct 26, 2013; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell stands next to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer when they were both on staff with the Buckeyes / Greg Bartram-Imagn Images
One of Fickell's former mentors doesn't think the program can afford it.

On his podcast "The Triple Option," former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer claimed the school doesn't have the money to pay Fickell's reported $25 million contract buyout.

"Wisconsin doesn’t have that money," Meyer said. "There’s no chance they’re writing a check for $25 million. It’s not happening this year."

Fickell worked under Meyer on the Buckeyes' staff for five seasons in Columbus, after he was retained from the previous regime under Jim Tressell.

Meyer expressed his support for Fickell but acknowledged the concerns about his slow start at Wisconsin.

"I'm worried about this one," Meyer said. "Luke was on my staff for several years and one of the best football coaches I’ve ever been around. Great family, great everything."

The FOX Sports analyst pointed to the lack of game-breaking players he's seen on the Badgers in recent years, but in his analysis, Meyer misremembered the school's running back history.

"I remember playing when they had Jonathan Taylor and Melvin Gordon," he said. "They would do the fly series with Melvin Gordon and then they had the downhill with Jonathan Taylor."

Jonathan Taylor never played with Melvin Gordon. They were a full five years apart.

Meyer likely meant either Corey Clement or Montee Ball instead of Taylor, but his point still stands that Wisconsin doesn't have that type of difference-maker right now.

The quarterback injuries and the struggles on the offensive line aren't helping, either.

