Wisconsin Badgers turning to reclamation project to solve offensive line issue
Kevin Heywood tearing his ACL in spring camp left a 6-foot-8, 325-pound hole on Wisconsin's offensive line and set off a chain of events that have led to substandard offensive line play through the first four games of the season.
But now, the failed solution to Heywood's absence at left tackle could instead fill a critical role for the Badgers elsewhere, just weeks after being benched.
Quickly made an afterthought following Week 1, Davis Heinzen has a chance to make a positive impact for the Badgers at a position of need.
Davis Heinzen testing out center position
Starting center Jake Renfro missed Wisconsin's Week 2 contest with a knee injury and picked up an ankle injury against Alabama before missing the Badgers' Week 4 matchup with Maryland.
According to Luke Fickell, Renfro's availability remains up in the air for Saturday's game against Michigan.
Sixth-year senior Kerry Kodanko and redshirt freshman Ryan Cory have each seen snaps at center in place of Renfro. Both have struggled to accurately snap the football in shotgun sets and have underwhelmed as blockers, leading Wisconsin to give Heinzen snaps at the position during the bye week.
Heinzen is in his fifth year of college football but has never played a snap at center.
The Manitowoc, native had dreamt of playing for the Badgers since he was a child, and he achieved that goal by transferring from Central Michigan this spring and being named the Week 1 starting left tackle.
His Wisconsin debut wound up being more of a nightmare.
Heinzen allowed two sacks and five quarterback pressures against Miami (Ohio), according to PFF. Wisconsin made widespread changes across the offensive line after the contest, with Riley Mahlman moving from right tackle to left tackle and Emerson Mandell moving from right guard to right tackle.
Heinzen no longer had a spot in the starting offensive line. Now, he'll have an opportunity for redemption.
If he can provide more consistency at center, he'd solve a major problem for Wisconsin at arguably the most important position on the offensive line.
The Badgers reserve center issues reared their ugly heads against Maryland. Cory nabbed the start, but yielded a sack and five pressures while struggling in the run game. He sailed a direct snap over Dilin Jones' head on 2nd and 3 in Maryland territory, resulting in a 23-yard loss.
Two plays later, The Terrapins blocked a punt, setting up a touchdown to make it 14-0, Maryland, early in the second quarter. Wisconsin never reclaimed momentum after the big swing.
While it may not be the role Heinzen envisioned initially, filling the gap behind a banged up Renfro and potentially making a few starts during the rest of the regular season would be a massive boost to a flailing Wisconsin offense.