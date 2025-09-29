Luke Fickell offers injury update on Billy Edwards and other starters ahead of Michigan game
The Wisconsin Badgers have had to navigate numerous injuries throughout training camp and the early portions of the regular season.
As quarterbacks, offensive linemen, defensive backs and others went down, Wisconsin's bye in Week 5 came at a good time.
While it may have aided players in their recovery, the additional rest didn't solve the Badgers injury issues.
Luke Fickell provided updates on several key playmakers in his game-week press conference Monday.
Preston Zachman still out, but plenty of question marks remain
Fickell offered few answers during the session, leaving the statuses of everybody but starting safety Preston Zachman up in the air.
Zachman suffered a lower body injury during the Badgers loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and he sat out Wisconsin's loss to Maryland due to the injury.
It's unclear when the Badgers will get the Week 1 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week back, but it appears to be a week-to-week issue.
Quarterback Billly Edwards will likely be a game-time decision for a second straight game, as he aggravated his knee injury on the second drive against the Terrapins and missed the remainder of the contest.
Wisconsin could play it safe with the first-string quarterback after Fickell noted that Edwards played through the injury when he probably shouldn't have.
Interestingly, the head coach didn't have an update on backup quarterback Danny O'Neil, who exited during the fourth quarter against Maryland after taking a big hit. Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons would be next in line if both O'Neil and Edwards can't go.
Center Jake Renfro remains questionable due to knee and ankle injuries. He didn't suit up against Maryland.
Wisconsin's offensive line takes a big hit when Renfro is out, as backups Kerry Kodanko and Ryan Cory have struggled to consistentlly snap the ball in shotgun formations.
Fickell noted that the team tried Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen at the center position during practice over the bye week. He served as the starting left tackle in Week 1 before being benched.
Starting running back Dilin Jones also departed the Maryalnd game early, taking a significant hit to the midsection while pass blocking. He didn't return to the game.
Darrion Dupree stepped up with Jones idle, and Cade Yacamelli would also see an increased role if Jones winds up being unable to go.
The Badgers look as though they'll be limping into Ann Arbor on Saturday to face a 3-1 Wolverines team as massive underdogs.
Given the tall task at hand, Wisconsin could use some positive injury news later in the week, though the statuses of players like Edwards, Renfro and Jones won't be known until the official availability report drops at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.