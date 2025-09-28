Former Badgers defenders show NFL fans in Ireland what Wisconsin defense looks like
The NFL's global push brought several former Wisconsin Badgers standouts to Dublin, Ireland, where the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings played the league's first game in the country.
After the Steelers' victory, it's safe to say that those in Ireland who weren't familiar with Wisconsin football learned a lot about the Badgers.
Pittsburgh's defensive front is made up of a trio of legendary Badgers: TJ Watt, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton. All three put on a show in the overseas match.
Watt was a Badger from 2013-2016 and had a monster game on Sunday. The nine-year NFL veteran picked off Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz in the third quarter, setting up a Steelers touchdown.
It was Watt's seventh career interception. Watt had just one interception in his time with the Badgers, which he returned 17 yards for a score.
Watt and Benton set up the interception on the play before, with Watt forcing Wentz to step up in the pocket into the waiting arms of Benton.
Herbig has dazzled in a key role for the Steelers due to an injury to starting defensive lineman Alex Highsmith, and he generated a sack of his own against the Vikings.
The contest served as a reminder of the dominant defenses to come out of Madison in the past ten-plus years, a welcome thought in the midst of a severely disappointing 2025 season for the Badgers.
Herbig and Benton anchored the last defenses headed by Jim Leonhard, playing key roles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Badgers ranked in the Top 10 nationally in yards allowed per game and Top 25 in points per game allowed during those seasons.
Watt played a central role in the transition from Gary Andersen to Paul Chryst, headlining defenses that ranked first and fourth in points per game allowed in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
Wisconsin's defenses under Luke Fickell have been a far cry from the units led by the now-Steeler standouts.
Lacking the same level of toughness, grit and resilience that made Wisconsin's most iconic defenses unstoppable, the Badgers' identity as a hard-nosed, defense-oriented football program has begun to fade.
At a time when the present and future of Wisconsin football appear bleak, reminders like the one Watt, Herbig and Benton gave in Dublin on Sunday show why expectations are, and should remain, high in Madison.