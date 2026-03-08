Wisconsin's Riley Mahlman's position change, in-season growth attracting NFL scouts

In the NFL Draft process, exposure is critical for players who aren't a guarantee to be selected.

Riley Mahlman, a five-year Wisconsin Badgers player with over 2,800 career snaps, has felt that importance this spring. He, surprisingly, did not receive an invite to the NFL Draft Combine, but had opportunities to showcase his abilities at the East/West Shrine bowl and at Wisconsin's Pro Day on Friday.

Inside the McClain Center on Friday, Mahlman went through drills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams and had the opportunity to speak to the NFL personnel.

Riley Mahlman's position change gives him added value as NFL prospect

Mahlman had exclusively played right tackle over his first four seasons with the Badgers, but he swapped over to the left tackle spot after Week 1 in 2025. He remained on the left side for the rest of the campaign.

It's a move that didn't just help Wisconsin, but also boosted Mahlman's value as a draft prospect.

"A lot of teams were just telling me that the benefit it's given me from being able to successfully switch from right to left and compete in the Big Ten doing it," Mahlman told reporters after the Pro Day. "In the time, it was tough, but I think it's definitely to my benefit and I'm proud of it."

The ability to play both tackle positions gives Mahlman a level of flexibility that other college tackles may not have.

Considering Mahlman will likely be selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, if he's picked at all, he'd likely begin his rookie season in a depth role.

That means if an injury were to occur to an NFL team's starter on the left or right side, Mahlman could be called upon to fill either spot without hesitation or needing to learn the details of the position.

Wisconsin OT Riley Mahlman transitioned from TE to OT late in HS. 42 starts later & he’s a mammoth 6-8, 320



30 starts @ RT before a successful switch to LT in 2025, he’s a depth Swing



Reacts quickly w/ light feet in the pass & run w/ his head on a swivel for stunts & blitzes https://t.co/BdcFUFSGxn pic.twitter.com/IazV0MjdVP — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 24, 2025

Mahlman's learning process played out in the 2025 campaign, allowing Mahlman to play some of his best football during the final weeks of the season.

"I just think my confidence throughout the season, and how I was playing was just going up and up and up, and I just remember the last game ending and being like 'I want one more, I want two more,'" Mahlman said.

His week-to-week growth was something that scouts took notice of as well, and was a focal point in his Pro Day conversations.

"Just talking about my growth throughout this season, just how I got better each game and I think it was recognized throughout the scouts," Mahlman said. "There's a lot of reasons, big position change, couple early losses, just some tough things like that."

Wisconsin’s Riley Mahlman is helping himself at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Plays with such control and balance + has a violent punch.



Mahlman played over 2,800 snaps for the Badgers. Tons of experience. pic.twitter.com/TwVrEetjO2 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 24, 2026

And while Mahlman is confident in the value he can bring to an NFL roster, he's going to focus on what he can control.

"I'm just running the course, running the process," Mahlman said. "Just got to find whatever team believes in me and trusts me the most."