Wisconsin-Alabama football game to be nationally televised, other 2025 Badgers kickoff times, TV announced
The University of Wisconsin football team's 2025 schedule continues to come into focus.
The Big Ten Conference and its broadcast partners unveiled Thursday the kickoff times and corresponding television networks for the league's first three weeks.
Coach Luke Fickell and the program will host Miami (Ohio) for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28 that will be televised on the Big Ten Network. They then will welcome Middle Tennessee State to Madison for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on FS1 on Saturday, Oct. 4.
The Badgers then travel to Alabama for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Sept. 13. Either ABC or ESPN will carry that game.
The conference's press release also stated that two of Wisconsin's road games, Oct. 4 at Michigan and Oct. 25 at Oregon, are those opponents' homecoming games. The Badgers' homecoming is set for Oct. 11 when they host rival Iowa. Kickoff times and television networks are still to be determined.
"Kickoff times and television designations not announced today will be determined and distributed according to the 12-/6-day in-season selection process," the conference stated in the release.