Wisconsin-Alabama football game to be nationally televised, other 2025 Badgers kickoff times, TV announced

The Wisconsin football team's 2025 schedule continues to come into focus. Here's what to know.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The University of Wisconsin football team's 2025 schedule continues to come into focus.

The Big Ten Conference and its broadcast partners unveiled Thursday the kickoff times and corresponding television networks for the league's first three weeks.

Coach Luke Fickell and the program will host Miami (Ohio) for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28 that will be televised on the Big Ten Network. They then will welcome Middle Tennessee State to Madison for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on FS1 on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The Badgers then travel to Alabama for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Sept. 13. Either ABC or ESPN will carry that game.

The conference's press release also stated that two of Wisconsin's road games, Oct. 4 at Michigan and Oct. 25 at Oregon, are those opponents' homecoming games. The Badgers' homecoming is set for Oct. 11 when they host rival Iowa. Kickoff times and television networks are still to be determined.

"Kickoff times and television designations not announced today will be determined and distributed according to the 12-/6-day in-season selection process," the conference stated in the release.

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

