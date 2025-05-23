4-star edge rusher recruit from Illinois puts Wisconsin Badgers in Top 7 schools
The Wisconsin Badgers' efforts to recruit the Chicagoland area continue to keep them in contention for one of the nation's highest-rated edge rushers.
McHale Blade, who plays for Chicago Simeon, announced Friday via 247Sports his top seven schools. Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Stanford, USC, Michigan and Notre Dame all made the cut.
Blade is a consensus four-star recruit who's viewed as no lower than the No. 33 edge rusher in the country by four outlets. Rivals currently evaluates him the highest as the No. 12 edge rusher and No. 110 player overall in the 2026 class as of May 23.
Wisconsin Badgers On SI has confirmed that Blade is anticipated to be in town for an official visit next weekend, which was initially reported Friday by 247Sports.
The program expects to host other four-star talent the weekend of May 29-June 1. That includes edge rusher Jackson Samuels Ford, wide receiver Jayden Petit and offensive lineman Kamari Blair.
Blade and Petit most recently visited Wisconsin on April 19 during the program's spring showcase scrimmage.
Wisconsin already has one projected outside linebacker from Illinois committed in this 2026 class in Carmelow Reed (Olympia Fields Rich Township). Other Illinois natives to watch include wide receiver Zachary Washington (Wheaton St. Francis), safety Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford) and tight end Will Vala (Downers Grove North). Tilson took an official visit to Madison in late April.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
