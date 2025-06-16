Billy Edwards Jr. compares favorably to his Big Ten peers at quarterback
Billy Edwards Jr. hasn't gotten a lot of praise as a quarterback addition for the Wisconsin Badgers, but his production has been right up there with his Big Ten peers.
As teams across the conference transition to new starters under center, many of the Big Ten quarterbacks are approaching the season from a similar starting point.
PFF researcher Jason DeLoach clustered every Power Four starting QB into different tiers, and Edwards is right on par with most other starters in the Big Ten.
The analytics model has Edwards in the fifth-tier category of "Need To See More in 2025" along with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.
That's a tier ahead of other Big Ten quarterbacks like Aiden Chiles (Michigan State), Dante Moore (Oregon) and Jayden Maiava (USC) in the category of "Longshots and Lower-Rated Vets."
The QBs at Minnesota, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan and Iowa fall into the "Freshman/Not Enough FBS Snaps" tier at the bottom.
Only six Big Ten QBs are in tiers above Edwards', with Luke Altmyer of Illinois and Drew Allar of Penn State in the top category.
The Badgers' new passer stacks up just fine with the majority of the Big Ten quarterbacks, and he has all the potential to lead Wisconsin to more consistent offense in 2025.

